Matneys celebrate 60 years of marriage











Rev. Thomas and Sue Matney celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Merry Jeffries Community Center. With their closest friends and relatives present, the celebration included a vow renewal performed by their long-time friend, Rev. Stanley Taylor.

During their 60 years of marriage, they have been blessed with three children: Mary Ann Hughes (Tommy), Donna Bunch (Dennis) and Tommy Matney (Deanna).

They have six grandchildren, Kristy Ann Brown (Russell), Joshua Matney (Julie-Beth), Breanna Bunch, Lauren Matney, Christian Ross, Isaac Matney and a great-grandson, Caleb Brown.

When asked their secret to 60 years of wedded bliss, they replied, “It’s no secret. It’s simple, finding and following God!”