Matchups, start times set for final day of 2019 CFIT











After a pair of exciting games Sunday afternoon, the final day of competition is set for the 2019 Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament at Corbin High School.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will take on Broome, SC in the 3rd place versus 3rd place game. The Jackets ended pool play in third place after a 73-35 loss to Clay County on Friday, and a 74-70 loss to Clay County on Saturday. Broome lost 73-38 to Corbin, and 88-25 to John Hardin to also finish pool play in third place.

The host Corbin Redhounds will take on the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday in the evening’s 2nd place versus 2nd place matchup. After defeating Broome in their first game of the tournament on Friday, Corbin nearly knocked off John Hardin in a down-to-the-wire thriller Sunday afternoon. For much of the game the Bulldogs were in firm control, but poor free throw shooting on their part coupled with some late sharpshooting from behind the three-point arc by the Hounds nearly resulted in a pretty major upset. In the end, however, the hosts fell by a single point, 67-66. The Fighting Irish also lost by a point in the late game Sunday, falling 56-55 to Clay County.

And that sets up this year’s CFIT championship contest between John Hardin and Clay County after each team went 2-0 in pool play. The 10-0 Bulldogs will be fighting to keep their current undefeated streak alive, while the Tigers will be hoping to successfully defend their Falls Invitational championship crown and walk away with the first place trophy for the second year in a row. Tipoff for this final contest will be about 9:00 p.m.

Be sure to pick up this week’s print edition of the News Journal to read more about the Corbin Redhounds and Williamsburg Yellow Jackets in this year’s Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament, as well as take a look back at the top sports stories from 2019!