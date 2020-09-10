Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Masters Street milling and paving operations expected to continue through Sept. 22

Posted On 10 Sep 2020
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that milling and paving operations are underway on a portion of KY 312 (Masters Street; mile points 0-1 ) in Knox County.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane through Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to seek an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

