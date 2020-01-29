Master Street sewer replacement project delayed by concrete issue











The work to replace the sewer line that runs along Master Street has been delayed due to harder than expected concrete.

Corbin City Utilities General Manager Ron Herd said the construction crew was on scene begin digging up the first section of roadway for the $1.5 million project.

“They started sawing through the concrete and the blades kept breaking,” Herd said, noting it will likely require the use of a jackhammer.

While there is no timetable for when work may begin again, Herd advised motorists traveling through the area to be cautious as it could be any day.

Signs announcing the construction remain in place. The project, which involves digging up and replacing the sewer line in an effort to stop overflow through the manhole covers, is expected to take eight months to complete.

The project extends between Carter Street and Ford Street. It will be completed in sections, with the first section including the area between Snappy Tomato Pizza and the entrance to Pine Hill Cemetery.