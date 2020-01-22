Master Commssioner Sales 1-22-20











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-00074

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-D, PLAINTIFF, VS. TERESA CORNELIUS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF TERESA CORNELIUS; AND CARMEL FINANCIAL CORP, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 16, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, are as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $44,568.41, plus interest in the amount of $2,709.15, plus escrow balance in the amount of $1,177.78, plus property inspections in the amount of $58.00, plus property valuation fee/bpo in the amount of $85.00, plus title search expenses in the amount of $300.00, plus other fees (short payment advance) in the amount of $.56, for a total of $48,898.90, plus interest at the rate of 7.9% per annum starting June 1, 2018, until fully paid.

Property Address: 69 High Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-10-00-084.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in

28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-514

RANDY ABBOTT and his wife, SHIRLEY ABBOTT, PLAINTIFFS, VS: SHERRY L. JONES; COMMUNITY TRUST BANK, INC.; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 4, 2019. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, is as follows:

The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein. There is a 2017 14×17 Clayton mobile home, VIN: CWP033232TN, that will be included with the real property.

Property Address: 592 Wofford Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 127-00-00-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and SHALL BE SOLD TOGETHER to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for 2020 and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-126

CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY, PLAINTIFF, VS. UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS WHO ARE THE HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LITIGATEES OF DOROTHY VIRGINIA ALSIP and GLEN J. ALSIP; CLIFF RIDGE HOLDINGS, LLC; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 4, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $8,900.00 for demolition of the structures, and for delinquent taxes in the amount of $1,879.87, plus penalties and interest; a lien in the amount of $3,565.00 for fines and maintenance costs levied against the property; and costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 400 Ninth Street, Corbin, KY 4701

PVA Map No: 137-40-06-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-127

CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY, PLAINTIFF, VS. UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS WHO ARE THE HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LITIGATEES OF WILLARD FOX and BONNIE J. FOX; GENE MORGAN; ONEMAIN FINANCIAL F/K/A CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 18, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $4,900.00 for demolition of the structures, and for delinquent taxes in the amount of $1,362.31, plus penalties and interest; a lien in the amount of $10,725.00 for fines and maintenance costs levied against the property; and costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 330 Fairview Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 137-10-09-001.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-130

QUICKEN LOANS INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. VIRGIE EULENE RAINS AKA VIRGIE RAINS; LINDA MULLINS AKA LINDA RAINS MARTIN; CHARLIE BRONSON FUGATE AKA CHARLES BRONSON FUGATE AKA BRONSON FUGATE; ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 6, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The personam judgment against the Defendant, Virgie Eulene Rains aka Virgie Rains, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $78,869.74, plus interest from 09/01/18 in the amount of $1,906.00, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $2,573.52, plus pro rata mip/pmi in the amount of $102.56, plus late charges in the amount of $104.96, plus property inspections in the amount of $85.00, plus other fees-payment shortage in the amount of $2.32, plus suspense balance in the amount of ($459.30), for a total in the amount of $83,184.77, plus interest at the rate of $7.83 per diem (3.6250% per annum) from the date above until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,025.00, and for any and all other sums expended.

Property Address: 1310 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 138-10-01-088.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-501

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. TAMMIE L. RIDNER; JERRY LEE RIDNER; L&N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, DIVISION OF COLLECTIONS; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 2, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Tammie L. Ridner, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $88,996.28 as of December 13, 2019, with interest at the rate of 10.57% per annum, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a 2017 Clayton mobile home located on the real property, serial number CLM101790TN that will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 863 Stoney Fork Road, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 069-00-00-018.47

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-263

MTAG CUSTODIA FOR MGD-KY, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. HUDDLESTON HOMES INC.; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S) OF THE PREMISES; CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY; PEOPLE’S BANK & TRUST COMPANY OF HAZARD; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 2, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $722.32 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency; plus the sum of $115.00 for administrative fees; plus interest on the Certificate(s) of delinquency, as of 11/13/2019 totaling $339.49 with a per diem rate of $.24 from that date until paid; plus prelitigation and attorney fees of $2,145.62; plus costs of $735.16; for a balance due as of 11/13/2019 in the amount of $4,051.59, plus interest at 12% on the actual purchase price of the certificate(s) of delinquency.

Property Address: 802 18th Street, Corbin, KY 4701

PVA Map No: 138-10-13-005.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-013

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOHN D. HOLBRROK; and ROBIN A. HOLNBROOK, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 4, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $79,225.09, plus interest at the rate of 2.0000% from April 23, 2019, until paid in full, plus all costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 336 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 119-40-02-028.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of January, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. DRAWER 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616