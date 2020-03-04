Master Commissioner Sales for 3-4-20











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-544

21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, PLAINTIFF, VS. MAE TUCKER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAE TUCKER; BOYCE DARRELL TUCKER; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 21, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Mae Tucker, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $57,433.29 as of December 4, 2019, with interest at the rate of 9.64% per annum, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a 2018 TRU mobile home located on the real property, serial number CLH040477TNAB that will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 976 Black Oak Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 135-20-00-053.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-513

FORCHT BANK, NA, PLAINTIFF, VS: MICHAEL LEACH and his wife, BARBARA LEACH; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COURT OF JUSTICE; FIRST FINANCIAL CREDIT, INC.; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 21, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Michael Leach, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $30,368.16, as of December 10, 2019, plus interest at the rate of 7.9% per annum from the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

Property Address: 36 E. Church Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 131-40-11-004.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-541

Kentucky Housing Corporation, Plaintiff, VS. Timothy Joseph Lambert and Amy Lynn Lambert, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 17, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $107,310.90 includes accrued interest through October 17, 2019, plus advances by Plaintiff of real estate taxes, assessments, insurance premiums, maintenance and costs, escrow fees and all other advances which Plaintiff must pay to preserve the real estate involved herein, along with the late penalties thereon at the rate of $13.89 per day beginning October 17, 2019, until date of satisfaction, plus all other fees/costs expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,250.00, plus interest on the entire balance at the rate of 4.75% per annum beginning October 17, 2019, until paid in full.

Property Address: 401 W 7th Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 137-41-07-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-422

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, VS: Aarron Stanley; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 6, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Aarron Stanley, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $72,153.38, as of August 1, 2018, plus interest thereon, currently in the amount of $3,678.81, accruing at the rate of 4.0000% per annum until judgment, plus late charges, amounts advanced by Plaintiff for taxes and insurance, and other charges and costs, plus attorney fees and costs, in the grand total amount of no less than $77,108.32.

Property Address: 191 Highland Park Dr., Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-40-04-010.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-410

CHARLES KING and FLORENCE KING, PLAINTIFFS, VS: RANDY KING; JEANNETTE KING; KOPPER GLO MINING, LLC; MOUNTAINSIDE COAL COMPANY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 6, 2018 and a subsequent Order entered January 29, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, is as follows:

The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein.

Property Address: 25 Hatfield Gap Road, Frakes, KY 40940

Parcel No.: 227-00-00-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or a Defendant herein, or their representative or is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2019 tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for 2018 and prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-504

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, PLAINTIFF, VS. BILLY WILSON AKA BILLY D. WILSON AKA BILLY DEAN WILSON; CATHY WILSON; HOMETOWN BANK OF CORBIN, INC. FKA BANK OF CORBIN, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 3, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Billy D. Wilson aka Billy Dean Wilson and Cathy Wilson, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $52,561.84, plus interest at the rate of 5.87500% from December 27, 2019, until paid in full, plus all fees, costs, expenses and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 1108 Pine Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 119-40-05-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-411

QUICKEN LOANS INC., PLAINTIFF, VS SYLVIA KELP AKA SYLVIA JO KELP AKA SYLVIA JO WHITNELL; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SYLVIA KELP, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 3, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $130,057.21, plus interest from 12/01/18 in the amount of $4,756.84, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $2,296.29, plus pro rata mip/pmi in the amount of $168.80, plus suspense balance ($353.75), plus late charges in the amount of $288.75, plus NSF fess in the amount of $25.00, property preservation in the amount of $95.00, for a total in the amount of $137,334.14, plus interest at the rate of $14.22 per diem (3.9900% per annum) from the date above until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,025.00, and for any and all other sums expended.

Property Address: 245 Bentwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 084-00-00-109.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-502

U.S. Bank National Association, as successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-6, Plaintiff, VS: Laura Baker aka Laura M. Baker aka Laura Michelle Baker aka Laura Michele Baker; Thaddeus E. Baker aka Thaddeus Baker aka Thaddeus Eugene Baker; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley; Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. fka Capital One Bank; Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue, Division of Collections; Unknown Spouse of Laura Baker aka Laura M. Baker aka Laura Michelle Baker aka Laura Michele Baker; and Unknown Spouse of Thaddeus E. Baker aka Thaddeus Baker aka Thaddeus Eugene Baker, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 6, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The personal judgment against the Defendant, Thaddeus E. Baker, and judgment in rem against the Defendant, Laura Baker, jointly and severally, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $63,968.87, as of May 1, 2018, plus a deferred, non-interest bearing balance of $14,200.00; plus interest, currently in the amount of $2,284.38 through January 14, 2020, and accruing at the rate of 2.00000% per annum until judgment, plus late charges, amounts advanced by Plaintiff for taxes and insurance, and other charges and costs, plus attorney fees and costs, in the grand total amount of no less than $90,884.62.

Property Address: 833 Oaklawn Court, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 119-40-06-011.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-223

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, VS. Mark Andrew Boles; PNC Bank, National Associations, FKA National City Bank, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 21, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $105,086.15, plus interest from 11/20/19 in the amount of $13,880.12, interest shall continue to accrue at the Note rate of 4% until paid, plus costs and fees of this action, plus sums advanced including taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, and for any and all other sums expended.

Property Address: 110 Grindstone Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 089-00-00-050.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-598

APEX FUND SERVICES CUSTODIAN FOR CERES TAX RECEIVABLES, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS: LIGHTSTORM PROPERTIES, LLC, DEFENDANTS/CROSS-PLAINTIFF. VS. UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, DEVISEES, LIGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES, IF ANY, OF BILL ONKST AKA WILLIAM H. ONKST; UNKNOWN SPOUSES OF THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, DEVISEES, LIGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES, IF ANY, OF BILL ONKST AKA WILLIAM H. ONKST; MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR MGD-KY LLC; KY LIEN HOLDINGS LLC; CITY OF CORBIN; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY- WHITLEY COUNTY; MICHAEL ONKST; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF MICHAEL ONKST; KATHERYN ELIZABETH ONKST, heir of Glen Alan Onkst; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF KATHERYN ELIZABETH ONKST; UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, DEVISEES, LIGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES, IF ANY, OF GLEN ALAN ONKST; UNKNOWN SPOUSES OF THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS, DEVISEES, LIGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES, IF ANY, OF GLEN ALAN ONKST; CHASE BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; HOMETOWN BANK OF CORBIN, INC.; HUDSON & KEYSE, LLC; CUMBERLAND VALLEY NATIONAL BANK & TRUST COMPANY; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, IF ANY, OF 1234 FOREST CIRCLE DRIVE, CORBIN, KY 40701, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale in favor of the Defendant/Cross-Plaintiff, Lightstorm Properties, LLC, entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 6, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $582.20, plus 12% per annum simple interest thereon from September 17, 2013, until the date of judgment and thereafter on the entire sum at the rate of 6% until paid; plus pre-litigation attorney fees in the amount of $465.00, and administrative fees in the amount of $115.00, and attorney fees in the amount of $2,416.50 less a $1,071.00 partial payment received; plus any other charges and costs, and/or attorney fees and costs, that may occur regarding the proceedings.

Property Address: 1234 Forest Circle Drive, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 138-10-04-012.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Defendant/Cross-Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-454

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. JIMMY WALTERS AKA JIMMY DEAN WALTERS;. TINA WALTERS AKA TINA M. WALTERS, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 3, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $137,727.63, plus interest at the rate of 3.8750% from November 1, 2019, until paid in full, plus all fees, costs, expenses and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 86 Hickory Hill Drive, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 119-00-00-070.17

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616