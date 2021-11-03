Master Commissioner Sales for 11-3-2021











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-113

Quicken Loans Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Unknown Defendants, who are the Heirs or Devisees or Legatees of Sheron Hollis aka Sheron Albert and their spouses and any Unknown Person who may have an interest in the Property which is the subject matter of this action, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 12, 2021, and subsequent Orders entered May 3, 2021 and September 7, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $61,211.09, plus interest from 09-1-19 in the amount of $3,787.38, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $2,016.29, plus late charges in the mount of $49.56, plus pro rata MIP/PMI in the amount of $117.72, plus property inspections in the amount of $315.00, plus property preservation in the amount of $6,306.00, plus suspense balance in the amount of ($1.24), for a total in the amount of $73,801.80, plus interest at the rate of $6.91 per diem (4.1250 percent per annum) from the above date until paid, plus all fees, costs, expenses, and attorney fees in the amount of $2,025.00, and any additional costs/fees expended herein.

Property Address: 82 Elm Street, Rockholds, KY 40759

PVA Map No: 143-00-00-006.00

TERMS OF SALE

1. The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made.

2. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them.

3. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed.

4. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price.

5. The property shall be sold subject to the following:

a. Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record;

b. Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate;

c. Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose.

6. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

7. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 2nd day of November, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-CI-325

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R4, Plaintiff, VS. Karen Meadows aka Karen J Meadows aka Karen Pennington Meadows aka Karen Michaux; Mark Meadows aka Mark A Meadows aka Mark Anthony Meadows; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley; AmeriCredit Financial Services; Jeffrey Michaux; Unknown Spouse of Karen Meadows aka Karen J Meadows aka Karen Pennington Meadows aka Karen Michaux; Unknown Spouse of Mark Meadows aka Mark A Meadows aka Mark Anthony Meadows, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 4, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $61,131.03, from 04-01-2020; with interest thereon, currently in the amount of $4,453.05 as of August 31, 2021 and accruing at a variable rate, currently of 4.8600% per annum until judgment; as well as late charges, amounts advanced by Plaintiff for taxes and insurance, and other charges and costs, including Plaintiff’s attorney fees and costs incurred in this civil action, in the grand total amount of no less than $73,163.31.

Property Address: 213 South Maple Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769

a.k.a. 213 S Maple Creek Sub Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 175-00-00-020.00

TERMS OF SALE

1. The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made.

2. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them.

3. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed.

4. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price.

5. The property shall be sold subject to the following:

a. Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record;

b. Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate;

c. Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose.

6. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

7. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 2nd day of November, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616