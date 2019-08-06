Master Commissioner Sales 8-7-19











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-00526

JAMES CARL BUNCH, a single man; and his son, JAMES CHARLES BUNCH, a single man, PLAINTIFFS. VS. DENNIS BUNCH and his wife, DONNA BUNCH; and CHARLIE BUNCH, a single man; Heirs of Willie “Dooney” Bunch, Jr.; and PHYLLIS BUNCH, a single woman and widow of Floyd J. Bunch; and SHANNON L. BUNCH and his wife, PATSY BUNCH; and PAMELA BUNCH TEAGUE and her husband, DENNIS TEAGUE; and ALFRED BUNCH, JR., and his wife, CATHY BUNCH; and GLEN ALLEN BUNCH and his wife, TERRI BUNCH; and REGINA ANN SEARS and her husband, JEFF SEARS; and WILLARD SCOTT BUNCH and his wife, BARBARA PETREY BUNCH; Heirs of Willard John Bunch, deceased; BELLSOUTH TELECOMMUNICATIONS, LLC; and ESTATE OF IVA PARTIN BUNCH, DECEASED; and CAPITAL INVESTORS GROUP, LLC; and KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 22, 2019 and subsequent Orders entered June 24, 2019 and July 10, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, and attorney’s fees:

(1) The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: no fixed (911) street address

PVA MAP #: 127-00-00-036.00; and being all the same land described as Tract No. 2 in a deed of conveyance from Andy Shelton, a single man, to Charley Bunch, a/k/a as Charles Everett Bunch, and his wife, Bessie Bunch, a/k/a Elizabeth Bunch, dated April 2, 1945, and recorded in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 158, Page 268.

Subject to the easement claim of the successor to the Defendant BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC.

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of August, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

CIVIL ACTION NO. 07-CI-00564

CONSOLIDATED WITH 16-CI-00200

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-02, PLAINTIFF, VS. RONNIE HUDDLESTON, DEBRA HUDDLESTON, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 25, 2008, and subsequent Order entered July 1, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Ronnie Huddleston and Debra Huddleston, plus costs, are as follows:

(1) On February 25, 2008, the sum of $62,601.25 plus interest in the amount of $5,076.43 plus late charges in the amount of $74.81 plus costs in the amount of $1,041.29 plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,908.00, for a total of $70,701.78. However, pursuant to Order entered July 1, 2019, the debt is the sum of $77,237.33 as of May 28, 2019, with interest thereon at 9.10% per annum until paid.

Property Address: 337 North 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-20-00-079.00

TERMS OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-437

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Jarred L. Murphy; and Jennifer Murphy, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 17, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Jarred L. Murphy and Jennifer Murphy, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $91,994.33, plus interest from 01/1/18 to 8/30/18 in the amount of $2,548.98, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $88.12, plus property inspection fees in the amount of 174.00, plus suspense in the amount of (0.20), plus miscellaneous charges/credits as follows- restricted escrow in the amount of ($1,013.43), for a total of $93,791.80, together with interest at the rate of $11.97 per diem (4.7500 percent per annum) from the above date until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 6 Shadybrook Lane, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 138-10-01-081.00

TERMS OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-037

Navy Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, VS. Joshua D. Wynn; and Jassimine Lee Wynn, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 7, 2019, and a subsequent Order entered July 2, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Joshua D. Wynn, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $174,625.98, plus interest from 6/1/18 in the amount of $3,754.80, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $1,819.71, late charges in the amount of $183.90, plus NSF fees in the amount of $87.00, plus property inspection in the amount of $125.00, for a total of $180,596.39, together with interest at the rate of $15.36 per diem (3.2500% per annum) from the above date until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $2,325.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 269 Macbennett Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel Number: 072-00-00-050.12

TERMS OF SALE

CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CI-00796

CANADA BROTHERS AUTO PARTS #2, INC. D/B/A CANADA BROTHERS AUTO PARTS, PLAINTIFF, VS. KIM FROST, IN HER CAPACITY AS PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL SMITH, DECEASED, AND HIS WIDOW, LORETTA SMITH; COMMUNITY TRUST BANK, INC.; DISCOVER BANK; S&S FIRESTONE, INC, D/B/A S&S TIRE; AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

CONSOLIDATED WITH

CANADA BROTHERS AUTO PARTS #2, INC. D/B/A CANADA BROTHERS AUTO PARTS, PLAINTIFF, VS. BENNIE WAYNE SMITH, AND HIS WIFE, JOANN SMITH; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 22, 2017 along with previous Orders entered May 9, 2011, June 16, 2014, and subsequent Orders entered April 16, 2018, March 27, 2019, April 15, 2019 and June 12, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) Canada Brother Auto Parts #2, Inc., d/b/a Canada Brothers Auto Parts received judgment as follows: principal sum in the amount of $15,937.45, plus interest at the legal rate from March 1, 2010, plus costs, until paid in full, and fees herein.

(2) Community Trust Bank, Inc., (In Civil Action 11-CI-796) has first lien priority as the holder of the mortgage from Russell W. Smith and Loretta Smith, his wife, dated January 28, 2004, and recorded on February 10, 2004 in Mortgage Book 402, Page 630. Whitley County Clerk’s Office in the principal amount of $76,415.00. There is now due and owing the principal sum of $33,641.46 plus unpaid interest of $152.76, plus late charges of $22.47, plus legal fees of $2,301.77 less unapplied funds balance -$449.39 for a payoff of $35,669.07 with interest accruing daily at $3.5043187 as of March 15, 2017.

Property Address: 0 Louden Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel No.: MAP #: 176-00-00-031.01

And

Property Address: 2018 Louden Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel No.: MAP #: 176-00-00-030.00

There is a 2003 Norris mobile home N01028516TNAB (32×56) that will be sold with this real property.

TERMS OF SALE

The above properties shall be sold separately to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or it’s representative or the Defendant, Community Trust Bank, Inc., or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the year 2011 and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

