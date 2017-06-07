By Jennifer Benfield

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 14-CI-456

Trifera, LLC, Plaintiff, VS.Joseph Popejoy; Mary Ann Popejoy; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Joseph Popejoy; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Mary Ann Popoejoy; Capital One Bank (USA), N.A.; Deliverance Church; TD Auto Finance LLC, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Personam judgment against the Defendants, Joseph Popejoy and Mary Popejoy, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $79,804.54, plus accrued interest through October 31, 2016 in the amount of $4,383.11, plus interest thereafter on the principal sum at the rate of 2.00% per annum until paid; plus late fees in the amount of $186.67, less a credit in the amount of $1,305.92 for unapplied funds; plus the costs and fees of this action; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees in this action; plus sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate.

Property Address: 1207 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701

The PVA shows: Permanent Parcel Number 137-10-03-007.01

The PVA shows: Permanent Parcel Number 137-10-03-007.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-030

WHITAKER BANK, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS: KOSTAS ALEXIOU, single; THE ARROW GROUP, LLC; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY; And WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 3, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Kostas Alexiou, single and The Arrow Group, LLC, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $1,149,059.63, as of February 15, 2017, plus interest at the rate of 5.25% per annum from the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid in full, plus attorney fees and costs.

Property Address: 1895 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 120-00-00-127.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 15-CI-197

The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-3CB, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-3CB, Plaintiff, VS. Robert H. Siler a/k/a Bob Siler, Ursula A. Siler, REM, LLC, Whitley County Broadcasting Co., Inc., Hometown Bank of Corbin, Inc., Kentucky Tax Company, LLC, Independent Capital Holdings LLC, APEX Fund Services Custodian For CERES Tax Receivables, County of Whitley, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 1, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Personam judgment against the Defendant, Robert H. Siler a/k/a Bob Siler, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $52,383.30, plus interest from 07/01/12 to 12/30/16 @ 6.000% in the amount of $14,131.48, plus late charges in the amount of $316.73, plus escrow advances in the amount of $8,220.13, plus property maintenance/inspection costs in the amount of $609.50, for a total in the amount of $75,661.14, together with interest at the rate of 6.000 percent per annum ($8.61 per diem) from December 30, 2016 until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,875.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 105 10th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

PIDN: 137-40-13-002.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-658

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Truste for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Plaintiff, VS. Danny Ellis; Unknown Defendant, spouse of John Dopel on 6/15/05; Unknown Defendant, spouse of Ladonna Dopel on 6/15/05, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 1, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $57,983.44, plus interest from 12/1/15 to 1/30/17 @ 10.525% in the amount of $7,096.16, plus extension interest in the sum of $10,583.36, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the sum of $1,980.52, plus property inspections in the sum of $75.00, plus property preservation in the sum of $235.00, for a total in the amount of $77,953.48, together with interest at the rate of 10.525 percent per annum ($16.72 per diem) from January 20, 2017 until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $2,025.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Parcel Number: 037-00-00-007.00

Property Address: 103 Middle Ridge Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-087

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, PLAINTIFF, VS. THOMAS E. SMITH; US BANK CUSTODIAN SASS MUNI DTR; COMMONWEALTH CD FUND LLC, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Thomas E. Smith, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $53,722.64 as of August 1, 2016 with interest at a rate of 4.750% per annum thereafter, plus attorney’s fees of $2,250.00, plus negative escrow, late fees, and costs thereafter until paid.

Property Address: 205 Walden Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel Number 137-10-10-022.00.

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-560

Mountain Outreach Program, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Daisy Harp; Unknown Spouse of Daisy Harp, if any; Shirley Baker; Unknown Spouse of Shirley Baker, if any; Jack Baker; Unknown Spouse of Jack Baker, if any; Daniel Essek; Atlantic Credit & Finance, Inc.; Hilco Receivables, LLC; Asset Acceptance, LLC; Discover Bank; RJM acquisitions- Wells Fargo; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017; I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Shirley Baker, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $38,700.00, plus interest, attorney’s fees and Court costs.

Tract 1:

Property Address: 4489 Highway 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel ID Number: 153-10-00-024.00

and

Tract 2:

Property Address: 4497 Highway 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel ID Number: 153-10-00-023.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-056

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. ANGELA MILLS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, IF ANY, OF DAVID BRYANT; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF ANGELA MILLS; THE CHARLES W. LONGWORTH AND ALMA L. LONGWORTH TRUST AGREEMENT EXECUTED ON MARCH 26, 1993; US BANK – CUSTODIAN/SASS MUNI DTR; MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS LP; INDEPENDENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COUNTY OF WHITLEY, BY AND ON BEHALF OF SECRETARY OF REVENUE, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 3, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Angela Mills, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $49,580.05, together with accrued interest thereon at the current Note rate of 6.99% starting from June 5, 2016 until paid, plus accrued interest, for any other charges which have accrued, plus costs extended, plus attorney fees.

(2) There is a 2003 Clayton manufactured house VIN: CWP012636TNAB that shall be included with the real property.

Property Address: 138 Golden Street, Rockholds, KY 40759

PIDN: 143-00-00-018.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-071

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. DAN P. KNOX, JR.; RONDA KNOX AKA RONDA J. KNOX, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 1, 2017; I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $53,846.94, plus interest at a rate of 4.25000% from the date referenced in the Account Status Affidavit, 03/07/2017, until paid, plus additional fees, costs and expenses in accordance with the terms of the Note and Mortgage, including advances in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, assessments, winterization, and preservation of the Real Property, plus attorney’s fees, title abstract and title update fees paid, or agreed to be paid, to its counsel for the prosecution of this matter.

Property Address: 302 John Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel ID Number: 137-40-04-018.00.

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-142

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. DAVID JAMES FLOYD; DOROTHEY KATHERINE FLOYD; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017; I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Default Judgment against David James Floyd and the In Rem Default Judgment against the interests of the Defendant, David James Floyd and Dorothy Katherine Floyd, jointly and severally, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $84,818.49, plus accrued interest thereon at the current Note rate of 4.5% per annum starting August 1, 2016, until fully paid, plus and other charges which have accrued, plus costs extended, plus attorney fees of at least $2,500.00. (The amounts due and owing as of March 10, 2017, the following sums: Principal in the sum of $84,818.49, plus interest from 08/01/16 to 03/10/17 in the sum of $2,321.91, plus escrow balance of $775.27, plus Corp. advances in the sum of $ 439.44, plus late charges in the sum of $36.02 for a total in the sum of $88,391.13).

Property Address: 507 W. 4th Street, Corbin KY 40701

Parcel: 137-20-24-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-216

HYDEN CITIZENS BANK, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. WHITAKER SECURITY CORPORATION, MAC WHITAKER, INDIVIDUALLY; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF COLLECTION; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to an Agreed Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 15, 2016 and a subsequent Orders entered March 1, 2017 and March 23, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Whitaker Security Corporation and Mac Whitaker, individually, plus costs, is as follows:

Per Agreed Judgment entered August 15, 2016, the principal sum in the amount of $100,000.00 and $2,333.16 in interest and $120.45 in late fees through June 24, 2016, plus interest pursuant to the terms of the Note. Interest shall be at the rate of 5.00%. As to the Note dated March 12, 2015, in the original amount of $21,472.50, Judgment in the amount of $18,699.43 in principal and $589.55 in interest and $198.08 in late fees through June 24, 2016, plus interest pursuant to the terms of the Note. Interest shall be at 5.00%. Legal Fees and Court cost in the amount of $4,374.79 for both notes which are covered under the Agreed Judgment.

Property Address: 0 Barton Mill Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel Number 119-40-03-005.

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-Cl-00384

THE WESTLANDS ASSOCIATION, INC., PLAINTIFF VS.THOMAS R. GAMBREL, ROBIN G. GAMBREL, DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC, VINE STREET TRUST COMPANY, TOMMY GAMBREL, MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES, WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Summary Judgment and Default Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 1, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the defendants, Thomas R. Gambrel and Robin G. Gambrel, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $22,673.43, as of May 1, 2017, plus interest, late charges, attorney fees and Court costs.

Tile property to be sold is located in Whitley County, Kentucky: Property Address is: 268 Hunting Hills, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 Parcel ID#: 102-00-00-066.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the Purchaser shall either pay, cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, it shall be entitled to a credit of its judgment against the purchase, and shall only be required to pay the court costs, the fees and costs of the Master commissioner, and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the Judgment, then, and in that event, no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six months right of redemption will exist, pursuant to KRS 426.530 (Revised July 15, 2014). The property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 16th day of May, 2017.

TIM LAVENDER, SPECIAL MASTER COMMISSIONER

P.O. BOX 69, WHITLEY CITY, KENTUCKY 42653

TELEPHONE: (606) 376-2233; FACSIMILE: (606) 376-5146

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-393

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. NANCY ARLINE CANADA, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 14, 2016 and a subsequent Order entered March 20, 2017; I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendant, Nancy Arline Canada, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $57,288.14, plus interest at a rate of 5.00000% from the date referenced in the Account Status Affidavit, 09/01/2016, until paid, plus additional fees, costs and expenses in accordance with the terms of the Note and Mortgage, including advances in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, assessments, winterization, and preservation of the Real Property, plus attorney’s fees, title abstract and title update fees paid, or agreed to be paid, to its counsel for the prosecution of this matter.

Property Address: 330 Jim Walker Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel ID Number: 073-00-00-006.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-612

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, VS. Angelia K. Flynn, AKA Angelia Mullins, AKA Angela Mullins, AKA Angelia Flynn; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Angelia K. Flynn, AKA Angelia Mullins, AKA Angela Mullins, AKA Angelia Flynn, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 23, 2017 and a subsequent Order entered April 12, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $25,044.91, with interest in the amount of $2,074.70 as of December 8, 2016. Interest shall continue to accrue at the Note rate of 6.125% until paid; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees in this action; plus costs and fees herein; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

Property Address: 198 Dantley Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 119-30-04.021.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-036

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Plaintiff, VS. Bette R. Allen, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $88,859.36, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 9.988% per annum from May 15, 2016 until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

Property Address: 1403 Palmer Street, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 138-10-11-009.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616