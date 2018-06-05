Master Commissioner Sales 6-6-18













COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-440

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Michael A. Myers aka Michael Allen Myers aka Michael Myers; Lagonna Sharae Myers aka Lagonna S. Myers aka Lagonna Myers, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 17, 2017 and subsequent orders entered October 16, 2017 and April 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $90,509.88, plus interest from 2/1/16 in the amount of $2,024.62, plus advancements for the protection f the property, including taxes & insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of ($633.88), plus late charges in the amount of $68.88, plus property inspections in the amount of $69.00, for a total of $92,038.50, together with interest at the rate of 3.3750% per annum from the date above until paid, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 402 Padgett Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 137-10-13-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-715

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Joseph F. Hoskins aka Joseph Frankie Lamont Hoskins; Kentucky Housing Corporation, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $90,433.35, plus interest from 6/1/17 in the amount of $2,307.90, plus taxes for 2017 in the amount of $771.26, plus hazard insurance in the amount of $2,020.73, plus escrow credit in the amount of ($2,015.22), plus property inspection fees in the amount of $15.00, for a total of $93,533.02, together with interest at the rate of 4.3750 % per annum ($10.83 per diem) from the date above until paid, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 1449 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 121-00-00-031.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-650

FORCHT BANK, NA SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO WILLIAMSBURG NATIONAL BANK, PLAINTIFF, VS: CHRISTOPHER BALLOU and his UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY; KRISTINA BALLOU, and her UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), NA; SECOND ROUND SUB, LLC; MAXINE WATERS AND JIMMY WATERS, MCCREARY COUNTY FUNERAL HOME; WILLIAMSBURG CITY SCHOOLS; CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY; And WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 16, 2018. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Christopher Ballou, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $26,736.55 as of March 28, 2018, plus interest at the rate of 7.39% per annum until the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid and attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00 and costs in the amount of $359.00.

Property Address: 321 Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-20-00-034.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-724

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC A Delaware Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, VS. Lora P. McCullah, aka Lora Jean McCullah; Sylvia J. Lee; Unknown Spouse (if any) of Lora P. McCullah, aka Lora Jean McCullah, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $101,148.66, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 9.8964% per annum from May 2, 2017 until paid; plus, reimbursement for attorney’s fees in this action; plus, costs and fees herein; plus, any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

Property Address: 700 Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-40-00-031.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-00234

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/ SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1995-3, PLAINTIFF VS. BRIAN TAYLOR A/K/A BRIAN E. TAYLOR; MELISSA TAYLOR; ATLANTIC CREDIT & FINANCE, INC., ASSIGNEE OF DIRECT MERCHANTS BANK; ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; REGENCY FINANCE COMPANY; LVNV FUNDING, LLC; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 16, 2018. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, Brian Taylor a/k/a Brian E. Taylor and Melissa Taylor, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $35,385.06 as of March 18, 2016, with interest thereon at the rate of 11.25% per annum until the date of entry and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

(2) There is a mobile home situated on the real property, described as a 1995 GM28-263 Mobile Home, VIN NO: SHA01623AB, which shall be sold with the real property.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Property Address: 129 Kirkland Drive, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 084-00-00-104.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00660

Carol Forbes, Plaintiff, VS. Harry Marion Killinger, Jr., and Unknown Spouse; Whitley County, Kentucky; and City of Corbin, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 21, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $94.18 plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2009 tax bill #11375; plus the sum of $91.24 plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2010 tax bill #11377; plus the sum of $90.90, plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2011 tax bill #12462; plus the sum of $88.82, plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2012 tax bill #11213; plus the sum of $86.72, plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2013 tax bill #11237; plus the sum of $83.62, plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from September 4, 2015, plus administrative fee of $115.00, for acquisition costs of the 2014 tax bill #11252; plus title search fees of $325.00, plus the sum of $488.35 for litigation expenses, and the sum of $1,856.00 for litigation attorney fees.

Property Address: Lots 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Block B of Shadyside Addition, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 137-10-11-001.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00585

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Jerry Allen Taylor a/k/a Jerry A. Taylor; Jennifer Taylor a/k/a Jennifer L. Taylor (IN REM); Unknown Spouse of Jerry Allen Taylor a/k/a Jerry A. Taylor (IN REM); Daphine Keith d/b/a Keith’s Tax Service; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 21, 2018. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Jerry Allen Taylor a/k/a Jerry A. Taylor, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $67,741.21, plus interest through 12-18-17 in the sum of $4,602.46, plus late charges in the sum of $45.00, plus escrow in the amount of $348.43, plus advancements for protection of the property in the sum of $1,353.07, plus attorney’s fees paid through 12-18-17 in the sum of $1,616.50, plus court costs and service fees in the amount of $809.20, for a total in the amount of $76,515.87, plus interest at the rate of 8.50% per annum from 12-18-17, until paid, plus additional attorney’s fees and costs.

(2) There is a 2009 Clayton manufactured home, VIN# CLH034140TNAB, located on the real property, which was converted to real estate and will be included in the sale.

Property Address: 38 Taylor Circle Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 111-40-00-026.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of June, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616