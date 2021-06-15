Master Commissioner Sales 6-16-2021











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-235

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Plaintiff, VS. Patricia K. Hurst, et al, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 17, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $26,518.72, and the deferred principal amount of $23,500.00. plus interest on the principal sum at the rate of 4.5% per annum from January 1, 2020, until paid, plus costs and fees of this action, and any and all costs/fees expended herein.

Property Address: 665 Old Shiner School Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 071-00-00-020.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (not yet due and payable), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-242

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, PLAINTIFF, VS. UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSES OF UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2020, and a subsequent Order entered April 12, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $30,386.06, plus interest at the rate of 5.29300% from July 31, 2020, until paid in full, plus all fees, costs, expenses, and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 1459 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 169-00-00-079.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-552

PNC Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Marshall Holbrook, et al, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 3, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $55,347.51, plus interest on the principal sum at variable rates per annum from January 5, 2020 until paid, plus costs and fees of this action, and any and all costs/fees expended herein.

Property Address: 100 Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 131-00-00-004.00D1

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-409

Ronnie Earls, et al, Plaintiffs, VS. Randall T. Earls, et al, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 10, 2019, and subsequent Orders entered August 9, 2019, October 21, 2019, November 26, 2019, January 13, 2020, January 16, 2020, February 1, 2021, and April 12, 2021. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein.

Tract One:

99 Middle Fork Sanders Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA MAP #: 039-00-00-008.00 (Approx. 17.5 acres more or less)

Deed Source: Book 546 Pg 184; Book 546 Pg 183; Book 543 Pg 742 Book 232 Pg 169

AND

Tract Two:

47 Middle Fork Sanders Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA MAP #: 039-00-00-008.01 (Approx. 2.5 acres more or less)

Deed Source: Book 544 Pg 749; Book 543 Pg 742

Both Tracts: Total Acreage is approx. 20 acres with Tract Two being an off conveyance from Tract One (no appraisal was preformed)

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-397

CUMBERLAND VALLEY NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, PLAINTIFF, VS. KIMS HOMETOWN PHARMACY INC., ET AL, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 29, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy, Inc., and Kimberly K. Jones aka Kim Jones, individually, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $90,758.86, plus secondary accrued interest thereon as of March 15, 2021, in the amount of $9,236.65 and interest continuing to accrue thereafter at the rate of 4.75% until the Judgment and then at the Judgment rate until fully paid, and late fees in the amount of $1,085.00 and other fees in the amount of $4,318.59; and the amount of $32,634.60 together with secondary accrued interest that has accrued thereon as of March 15, 2021, in the amount of $4,016.82 and interest continuing to accrue thereafter at the rate of 5.00% until the Judgment and then at the Judgment rate until fully paid, and late fees in the amount of $19.50, plus any and all other fees/costs expended herein.

Property Address: 863 S. Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 111-30-00-045.08

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

