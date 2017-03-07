By Jennifer Benfield

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 15-CI-674

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Lela McFadden; and James McFadden, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on August 15, 2016 and a subsequent Order entered February 20, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on MONDAY, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $70,596.31, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 6% per annum from August 1, 2015 until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

Property Address: 407 West 3rd Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 137-40-03-008.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-379

FORCHT BANK, NA, PLAINTIFF, VS: SHEILA K. ANDERSON; RONALD V. JOHNSON, JR.; TROY ANDERSON, a/k/a TROY E. ANDERSON; FIRST FINANCIAL CREDIT, INC.; And WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 6, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on MONDAY, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Sheila K. Anderson and Ronald V. Anderson, Jr., plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $51,923.09, plus interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

(2) There is a 1975 mobile home with VIN # 4025807801 that will be sold with property relating to Parcel No.: 090-00-00-031.00, located at 12 Dell Court, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

(Property 1)

Parcel ID No: 053-00-00-086.00

Property Address: 502 ½ Rosetown Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701

(Property 2)

Parcel No.: 090-00-00-031.00

Property Address: 12 Dell Court, Williamsburg, KY 40769

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold separately as two (2) separate sales to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-00535

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Estate of Sarah Jane Collett; Unknown Heirs of Sarah Collett; Betty Jean Maiden; Unknown Spouse of Betty Jean Maiden; Leroy Collett; Unknown Spouse of Leroy Collett; Evelyn Collett; Unknown Spouse of Evelyn Collett; Jerry Collett; Unknown Spouse of Jerry Collett; Jimmy Collett; Unknown Spouse of Jimmy Collett; Blev Collett; Unknown Spouse of Blev Collett; Gary Collett; Unknown Spouse of Gary Collett; First Financial Credit, Inc.; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 3, 2017 and a subsequent Order entered February 20, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, Estate of Sarah Jane Collett; Unknown Heirs of Sarah Collett; Betty Jean Maiden; Unknown Spouse of Betty Jean Maiden; Leroy Collett; Unknown Spouse of Leroy Collett; Evelyn Collett; Unknown Spouse of Evelyn Collett; Jerry Collett; Unknown Spouse of Jerry Collett; Jimmy Collett; Unknown Spouse of Jimmy Collett; Blev Collett; Unknown Spouse of Blev Collett; Gary Collett; Unknown Spouse of Gary Collett, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $10,219.19 as of December 5, 2016, with interest thereon at the rate of 4.75% per annum until the date of entry and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Address is believed to be located at: 0 Alsile Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 076-00-00-001.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2016 tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CI-00923

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., PLAINTIFF, VS. TOMMY L. JUSTICE JR AKA TOMMY JUSTICE JR; STEPHANIE N. JUSTICE; CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 5, 2012, and subsequent Orders entered May 6, 2013, September 3, 2013 and August 1, 2016 and February 6, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on MONDAY, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Tommy L. Justice Jr. aka Tommy Justice Jr. and Stephanie N. Justice, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $107,991.28, plus interest at the current rate of 6.50000% from 8/15/2012, until paid, plus additional fees, costs and expenses, including advances in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, assessments, winterization, and preservation of the Real Property, plus attorney’s fees, title abstract and title update fees paid, or agreed to be paid, to its counsel for the prosecution of this matter.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1014 Peach Ln., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

MAP ID# 055-00-00-044.00 and 055-00-00-042.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-628

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. RYAN JAMES WILLIAMSON; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF RYAN JAMES WILLIAMSON; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COUNTY OF WHITLEY, BY AND ON BEHALF OF SECRETARY OF REVENUE, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 20, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendant, Ryan James Williamson, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $38,251.66, together with accrued interest thereon at the current Note rate of 9.47% starting from May 1, 2016 until paid, plus accrued interest, for any other charges which have accrued, plus costs extended, plus attorney fees.

(2) There is a 2009 Clayton manufactured home VIN: CLM089785TN that shall be included with the real property.

Property Address: 480 Highway 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel No: 151-00-00-036.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-648

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR ACE SECURITITES CORP. HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST AND FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF ACE SECURITIES CORP. HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-SD1, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, PLAINTIFF, VS. DAVID W. EVANS; MARY EVANS AKA MARY E. EVANS; NATIONAL CITY BANK OF KENTUCKY N/K/A PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COUNTY OF WHITLEY, AND NATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 1, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, March 20, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, David W. Evans, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $28,170.57, together with accrued interest thereon at the current Note rate of 4.55% per annum starting June 1, 2015, until fully paid, plus other charges which have accrued, plus costs extended, plus attorney fees of at least $2,500.00.

Property Address: 204 West Center Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No: 137-32-03.010.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702

TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616