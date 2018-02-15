Master Commissioner Sales for 2-14-18













COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00560

KENTUCKY TAX COMPANY, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS.UKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF DON ED PEACE, deceased; LESTER PEACE; UKNOWN SPOUSE OF LESTER PEACE, if any; GEORGE PEACE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GEORGE PEACE, if any; CHARITY PEACE MEADORS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARITY PEACEMEADORS, if any; NOBLE PEACE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NOBLE PEACE, if any; MARY PEACE BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARY PEACE BROOKS, if any; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF BEN A. PEACE, deceased; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF HERMAN ARCHER PEACE, deceased; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF PHYLLIS ANN PEACE LONG, deceased; JOHANNA PEACE KISSINGER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHANNA PEACE KISSINGER, if any; WILLIAM BRADLEY PEACE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILLIAM BRADLEY PEACE, if any; ALICE BROOKS BAILER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALICE BROOKS BAILER, if any; MARTHA JEAN BROOKS FRASER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA JEAN BROOKS FRASER; if any; JEFF BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JEFF BROOKS, if any; PAUL EDWARD BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAUL EDWARD BROOKS, if any; JAMES ANDREW BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JASON ANDREW BROOKS, if any; DOUGLAS NORMAN BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DOUGLAS NORMAN BROOKS, if any; DONNA LYNNE BROOKS HAAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONNA LYNNE BROOKS HAAN, if any; PEGGY ANN BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PEGGY ANY BROOKS, if any; EMMA JEAN BROOKS AYRES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EMMA JEAN BROOKS AYRES; if any; HUGH BALLARD BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HUGH BALLARD BROOKS, if any; DANA CAROLE CRANFORD NIPPER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANA CAROLE CRANFORD NIPPER, if any; MICHAEL DALE CRANFORD; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL DALE CRANFORD, if any; LINDA MEADORS ZIEGLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LINDA MEADORS ZIEGLER, if any; DONALD WAYNE MEADORS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONALD WAYNE MEADORS, if any; MARTHA SUE WONDERS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA SUE WONDERS, if any; GERALD MICHAEL MEADORS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GERALD MICHAEL MEADORS, if any; STEVE MEADORS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE MEADORS, if any; PATRICIA MEADORS HUMPHREY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PATRICIA MEADORS HUMPHREY, if any; HERMAN ARCHER PEACE, JR.; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF HERMAN ARCHER PEACE, JR., if any; BETTY KATHERINE PEACE STEM; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BETTY KATHERINE PEACE STEM; if any; ERIC CHRISTOPHER LONG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ERIC CHRISTOPHER LONG, if any; DREW WESLEY LONG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DREW WESLEY LONG, if any; DAVID SULFRIDGE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID SULFRIDGE, if any; DORA ROBBINS RISNER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DORA ROBBINS RISNER, if any; RONALD DEAN ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RONALD DEAN ROBBINS, if any; JOHN F. ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN F. ROBBINS, if any; BEVERLY ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BEVERLY ROBBINS, if any; BILL ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILL ROBBINS, if any; PHYLLIS ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PHYLLIS ROBBINS, if any; JOHN EDWARD ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN EDWARD ROBBINS, if any; DAVID KEITH ATCHLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID KEITH ATCHLEY, if any; JANICE LYNN DICKERSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANICE LYNN DICKERSON, if any; MELISSA ATHERTON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELISSA ATHERTON, if any; ROBIN HURST; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBIN HURST, if any; JOHN LEE ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN LEE ROBBINS, if any; MARY ELIZABETH DEBERG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARY ELIZABETH DEBERG, if any; WILLIAM ROBBINS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WILLIAM ROBBINS, if any; PAULINE JACKSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAULINE JACKSON, if any; EARL JACKSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EARL JACKSON, if any; KENNETH JACKSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH JACKSON, if any; RICHARD THOMPSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICHARD THOMPSON, if any; BILLY THOMPSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILLY THOMPSON, if any; DREW THOMPSOM; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DREW THOMPSON, if any; ANJA THOMPSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANJA THOMPSON, if any; SARA THOMPSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SARA THOMPSON, if any; AMY LEE THOMPSON SCHNAPS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMY LEE THOMPSON SCHNAPS, if any; MILDRED EATON HUMPHRIES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MILDRED EATON HUMPHRIES, if any; ROBERT WAYNE EATON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT WAYNE EATON, if any; KIMBERLY EATON RAGSDALE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY EATON RAGSDALE, if any; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY; CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY; TAX MERCHANTS, LLC; MIKE REEVES; TAMMY REEVES; HAWLEY HUGHES; FREEMAN & CHILDERS; DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum of the Certificate of Delinquency for the 2009 tax year (tax bill # 16330) in the amount of $334.18, together with simple interest at the rate of 12% from the date of assignment (August 24, 2010) until paid; plus administrative fees in the amount of $115.00; plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $350.00; plus litigation costs in the amount of $7,274.42; plus litigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,500.00, for a total balance due of $629.94- subject to simple interest on the principal sum at the rate of 12% per annum from the date of assignment until paid, plus costs and attorney’s fees.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Property Address: 108 East 3rd Street, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 137-41-26-003.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-604

FORCHT BANK, NA, PLAINTIFF, VS: ROMAN CASSIDY and his wife, TIFFANY CASSIDY; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Roman Cassidy and his wife, Tiffany Cassidy, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The remaining sum in the amount of $95,276.37, as of September 26, 2017, plus interest at the rate of 5.35% per annum from the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

Property Address: 57 Keeneland Trail, Corbin, KY 40701

MAP NO: 102-20-00-024.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-155

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Plaintiff, VS. Matthew Watts aka Matthew Edward Watts; Hettie Watts aka Hettie Cheek, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Hettie Watts aka Hettie Cheek, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $52,266.53, plus interest from 08/1/16 to 4/18/2016 in the amount of $3,432.77, plus extension interest in the amount of $3,447.97, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance in the amount of $93.61, plus force place insurance balance in the amount of $725.58, plus property inspections in the amount of $75.00, plus unapplied funds in the amount of ($385.00), for a total of $59,656.46, together with interest at the rate of 10.3750% per annum ($15.21 per diem) from the date above until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,430.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 151 Highland Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PIDN: 137-10-05-001.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-344

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Christopher A. Caven; Jasmine Caven; Commonwealth of Kentucky – Division of Unemployment Insurance, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Christopher A. Caven, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $56,760.68, plus interest from 8/1/16 to 7/28/17 at 4.25% in the amount of $2,211.33, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $86.22, plus total escrow in the amount of $493.02, plus property inspection fees in the amount of $266.00, plus suspense in the amount of ($92.62), for a total of $59,724.64, together with interest at the rate of 4.250% per annum ($6.61 per diem) from July 28, 2017 until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, including an attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 1050 Highway 26, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PIDN: 127-00-00-037.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-032

Community Trust Bank, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Windy Gayle Archer Hodge; Unknown Spouse of Windy Gayle Archer Hodge; And Guy Hodge, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendant, Windy Gayle Archer Hodge, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $56,368.00, plus unpaid interest in the amount of $2,982.29, plus late charges in the amount of $336.79, plus other fees in the amount of $4,797.46, plus forced placed insurance in the amount of $1,168.74, for a total payoff of $65,565.60, plus interest and accruing daily at a rate of 7.0460025 or interest rate of 4.5% (as of November 30, 2017).

(2) There is a 2006 KABC Mobile Home: VIN# KB0111000AB06 that will be included with the real property.

Property Address: 473 Ainer Jackson Road, Corbin, KY 40701

MAP ID No.: 106-00-00-037.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-379

FORCHT BANK, NA, PLAINTIFF, VS: SHEILA K. ANDERSON; RONALD V. JOHNSON, JR.; TROY ANDERSON, a/k/a TROY E. ANDERSON; FIRST FINANCIAL CREDIT, INC.; And WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 6, 2017 and a subsequent Order entered January 2, 2018. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, Sheila K. Anderson and Ronald V. Anderson, Jr., plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The remaining sum in the amount of $9,437.54, as of December 18, 2017, plus interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

(2) There is a 1975 mobile home with VIN # 4025807801 that will be sold with property relating to Parcel No.: 090-00-00-031.00, located at 12 Dell Court, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

(Property 1)

Parcel ID No: 053-00-00-086.00

Property Address: 502 ½ Rosetown Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701

(Property 2)

Parcel No.: 090-00-00-031.00

Property Address: 12 Dell Court, Williamsburg, KY 40769

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616 B

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-00307

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Nancy Renee Uhlig-Lemons, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Elizabeth Kay Uhlig; Constance Michelle Collins-Beavers, individually and as Executrix of the Estate of Elizabeth Kay Uhlig; Unknown spouse of Nancy Renee Uhlig-Lemons; Unknown spouse of Michelle Collins-Beavers; Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Revenue Division of Collections, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 2, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $55,723.95, plus interest at the current rate of 6.50000% from 11/2/2017, until paid, plus additional fees, costs and expenses, including advances in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, assessments, winterization, and preservation of the Real Property, plus attorney’s fees, title abstract and title update fees paid, or agreed to be paid, to its counsel for the prosecution of this matter.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1124 Hightop Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

MAP ID# 085-00-00-016.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-305

American Financial Resources, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Angel M. Melendez; Lisa Melendez, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 2, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Angel M. Melendez, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $38,262.25 as of June 12, 2017, with interest from September 1, 2016 to June 12, 2017 in the amount of $1,343.21, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $47.82, plus escrow advances in the amount of $246.07, plus MIP/PMI advances in the sum of $96.00, plus property inspections in the amount of $75.00, plus property preservations in the amount of $4.00, plus NSF charges in the sum of $25.00, plus Attorney cost in the sum of $250.00, for a total in the amount of $40,349.35, plus interest at the current rate of 4.5% ($4.72 per diem) from June 12, 2017 until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, plus attorney’s fees, and any other costs expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 200 Ellison Street, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel Number: 137-30-02-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CI-956

Tax Ease Lien Investments 1, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Floyd Michael Rutherford; Susan Gail Rutherford; Commercial Credit Investment, Inc.; Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust; J.P.H. Lien Services; Jamos Fund I, LP; US Bank as Custodian for Sass Muni V DTR; Commonwealth of Kentucky, City of Williamsburg; Williamsburg Independent School, District Board of Education; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley; Commercial Credit Investment, Inc.; Commonwealth of Kentucky Department- Finance and Administration Cabinet of Revenue Division of Collections, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 17, 2017 and a subsequent Order entered January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, Floyd Michael Rutherford and Susan Gail Rutherford, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) For acquisition costs of the 2003 tax year (TB#17127) in the amount of $435.76, together with simple interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from January 16, 2007, until paid; For acquisition costs of the 2004 tax year (TB#17350) in the amount of $405.15, together with simple interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from January 16, 2007, until paid; For acquisition costs of the 2005 tax year (TB#17551) in the amount of $380.79, together with simple interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from January 10, 2007, until paid; For acquisition costs of the 2007 tax year (TB#17943) in the amount of $362.78, together with simple interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from August 20, 2008, until paid; plus administrative fees of $100.00, and pre-litigation attorney fees of $322.91; plus litigation costs in the amount of $719.56; plus litigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $575.00; plus litigation costs in the amount of $1,740.84; plus litigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,500.00; After applying payments in the amount of $1,144.99, as of the date of the filing of the above referenced judgment the amount of $9,704.16; plus all other costs herein expended; and simple judicial interest of twelve percent (12%) per annum from Judgment date until paid in full. After applying additional payments made in the amount of $4,144.99 the total amount due is reduced to $6,050.15.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 64 Joan Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

MAP ID# 110-30-00-017.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00395

Kentucky Housing Corporation, Plaintiff, VS. Cody Maggard; Heather Maggard; Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc.; Jefferson Capital Services; and M&T Mortgage Corporation, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 16, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Cody Maggard, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $87,818.16, with interest thereon at the rate of 3.875% per annum from January 1, 2017, until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Property Address: 41 Pilot Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 088-00-00-033.19

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00504

L & N FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF VS: JODIE NELSON; and MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 6, 2017 and a subsequent order entered January 12, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The personal judgment against the Defendant, Jodie Nelson, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $32,151.76, plus interest on the principal balance of $31,959.14 at the contract rate of 4.375% per annum from July 10, 2017 until paid. The additional sum in the amount of $415.51 as costs herein expended; and attorney fees in the amount of $1,600.00, shall be reimbursed to the Plaintiff from the proceeds of the sale.

Property Address is: 1402 McKinley Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA MAP ID#: 138-30-02-006.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 15-CI-489

Estate of Evelyn Crawford, by and through Lorraine Barton, Executrix, Plaintiff, VS. Rita Conn; and Curtis Conn, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 4, 2017, and a subsequent Order entered January 12, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $29,404.00 from august 9, 2016, until the date of the judgment, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 12% per annum from August 9, 2017, until the date of the judgment; plus interest at a rate if 12% per annum, plus costs and fees herein; plus attorney’s fees; plus other costs and fees associated with this action.

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the creek on the right-of-way of Ky. 1064, being 20.0’ northeast from the center of the bridge crossing Corn Creek; thence with the right-of-way, N 49 54’ 52” W, 164.83’ to an iron pin on the side of a 20’ wide right-of-way; thence leaving the right-of-way of Ky. 1064 and with the 20’ right-of-way, N 47 43’ 43” E, 286.64’ to an iron pin at the end of the right-of-way; thence N 42 09’ 20” W, 127.66’ to an iron pin, thence N 47 04’ 28” E, 211.48’ to an iron pin; thence with the fence, S 39 13’ 09” E, 106.85’ to an iron gate post; thence S 35 03’ 42” E, 384.07’ to the center of the creek; thence with the creek, S 73 38’ 57” W, 279.91’; thence S 70 34’ 01” W, 185.33’ to the beginning. Containing 3.34 acres.

There is also conveyed the use of a 20’ wide right-of-way the centerline of which is located and described as follows: Beginning on the right-of-way of Ky. 1064, being N 49 54’ 52” W, 174.83’ from the center of the bridge crossing Corn Creek; thence N 47 43’ 43” E, 286.64’ to the end.

BEING A PART OF THE SAME Property conveyed in Deed Book 342, Page 96, Whitley County Clerk’s Office.

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00548

21ST Mortgage Corporation, Plaintiff, VS. Adam Alexander Stephens; Victoria Ann Stephens; Unknown Spouse of David Stephens; Unknown Spouse of William Stephens; Kentucky Housing Corporation; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 4, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendant, Adam Alexander Stephens, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $86,940.25 as of July 13, 2017, with interest thereon at the rate of 8.99% per annum until the date of entry and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

(2) There is a mobile home situated on the real property, described as a 2013 Cavalier Mobile Home, Serial NO: CCV069872ALAB, which shall be sold with the real property.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Property Address: 393 Joe Young Road, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 054-00-00-012.00D3

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00128

Muni V, LLC d/b/a US Bank as Custodian for SASS Muni V DTR, Plaintiff, VS.

Ascenios Group Inc c/o Jose Perez; Unknown Occupants; Apex Fund Services Custodian for Ceres Tax Receivables LLC; Secured Capital Investments, LLC; MTAG as Custodian for MGD-KY LLC; City of Corbin; Corbin Investments; Kentucky Tax Bill Servicing, Inc.; Mid South Capital Partners, LP; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 20, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $968.81, plus administrative fees of $230.00, plus interest as of 10/5/2017 totaling $923.93 with a per diem of $.032 from the date until paid in full, plus prelitigation and litigation attorney fees of $2,252.57, plus costs of $995.00, with the balance due as of 10/5/2017 of $5,332.31, plus interest at 12%.

Property Address: 307 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 137-41-07-012.00

TERMS OF SALE

Dated this 6th day of February, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616