Master Commissioner Sales 12-9-20











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-151

FORCHT BANK, NA, P.O. Box 54513, Lexington, KY 40555, PLAINTIFF,

VS:

SHERYL FUSON, UNREMARRIED WIDOW OF JOHN D. BOWEN, A/K/A JONATHAN BOWEN, DECEASED; CACH, LLC; CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG, KENTUCKY; WILLIAMSBURG KENTUCKY CITY SCHOOLS; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 11, 2020. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The judgment against the Defendant, Sheryl Fuson, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) Pursuant to Count I: The sum in the amount of $42,574.07, as of July 23, 2020, plus interest at the rate of 7% per annum until the date of judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

(2) Pursuant to Count II: The sum in the amount of $885.57, as of July 23, 2020, plus interest at the rate of 9.99% per annum until the date of judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid, plus attorney fees and costs.

Property Address: 31 Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 110-20-00-046.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-489

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

NICHOLAS D. BROUGHTON; AMANDA BROUGHTON, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $97,870.70, plus interest at the rate of 3.8750% from December 19, 2019, until paid in full, plus all fees, costs, expenses, and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 311 Forego Trail, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 103-00-00-006.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (not yet due and payable), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-082

21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CHERYL L. PARKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHERYL L. PARKS; BANK OF CORBIN N/K/A BANK OF CORBIN, INC. A/K/A HOMETOWN BANK OF CORBIN; JULIE MCCULLAH CHAPMAN; MICHELLE PERKINS, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, James E. Canada, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $42,241.00 as of February 10, 2020, with interest at the rate of 8.99% per annum, until the date of judgment and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a 2015 Fleetwood mobile home located on the real property, serial number FLE250TN1538673A that will be sold as included with the real property

Property Address: 80 Grand View Acres, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 109-00-00-058.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 1

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-233

Kentucky Housing Corporation, Plaintiff,

VS.

Rebecca Meadows, Individually as Heir and as Administrator for the Estate of Jody Meadows; Any Unknown or Unascertainable Heirs of Jody Meadows, Deceased; Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue, Division of Collections; and Arrowood Indemnity Company Formerly Royal Indemnity, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 14, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $47,478.43 (includes accrued interest through March 11, 2020), plus all advances by Plaintiff of real estate taxes, assessments, insurance premiums, mainte-nance and costs, escrow fees and all other advances which Plaintiff must pay to preserve the real estate involved herein, and any costs expended herein, plus interest on the entire balance at the rate of 5.50% per annum beginning March 11, 2020, until date of satisfaction, plus all other fees/costs expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument, including an attorney fee in the amount of $3,000.00.

Property Address: 241 Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

PIDN: 093-30-01-023.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-242

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSES OF UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF MIMA ANDERSON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OB-SERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $30,386.06, plus interest at the rate of 5.29300% from July 31, 2020, until paid in full, plus all fees, costs, expenses, and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 1459 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 169-00-00-079.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (not yet due and payable), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-443

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff,

VS.

Tesa Raeshele Streetman; Emily Lynn Streetman, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 17, 2020, and subsequent Order entered November 20, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $149,249.30, plus interest from 2/01/19 in the amount of $4,110.85, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $87.45, plus MIP/PMI advances in the amount of $529.92, plus property inspection in the amount of $45.00, plus property preservation in the amount of $1,105.00, plus escrow balance in the amount of ($492.16), for a total in the amount of $154,635.36, plus interest at the rate of $16.36 per diem (4.0000% per annum) from the date above until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,430.00, and for any and all other sums expended.

Property Address: 51 Travelers Trail, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 102-20-00-158.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-265

WILLIAM DANNY OAKS, JR., PLAINTIFF,

VS.

ROBERT BRONSON AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT BRONSON, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 11, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $88.05 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2011; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $14.96; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $86.85 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2012; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $14.76; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $85.67 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2013; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $14.56; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $84.05 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2014; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $14.29; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $82.27 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2015; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $13.98; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $80.08 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2016; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $13.61; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum in the amount of $78.03 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2017; plus interest thereon at the rate of 12% from March 11, 2019 until August 1, 2020 in the amount of $13.27; plus an Administration Fee of $115.00 and Release of Lis Pendens fee of $46.00; plus the sum of $1,500.00 for litigation attorney’s fees, and costs in the amount of $889.77; to secure payment of the above judgments totaling $4,187.22.

Property Address: 0 Little Cane Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 168D4

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the tax year (2020) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-328

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

DAVID HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF DAVID HAMBLIN; VIRGINIA HAMBLIN AKA VIRGINIA LEE HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE, IF ANY, OF VIRGINIA HAMBLIN AKA VIRGINIA LEE HAMBLIN; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT, IF ANY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 12, 2020, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $42,237.05, plus interest at the rate of 6.25000 percent per annum from November 1, 2017, until paid in full together with amounts of late fees and assessments, advancements for protection of the property, including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees, for a total amount of $58,185.04 as of January 16, 2020.

Property Address: 283 McKeehans Crossing, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 085-00-00-034.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (not yet due and payable), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE:606-528-0616