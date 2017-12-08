Master Commissioner Sales 12-6-17

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-Cl-282

DIVISION II

FIRST VOLUNTEER BANK OF TENNESSEE, PLAINTIFF vs. GARY TAYLOR, Administrator of the ESTATE OF LARRY W. TAYLOR, NK/A LARRY WAYNE TAYLOR, Deceased; COURTNEY L. TAYLOR, Single; JERRY TAYLOR and his wife, ONEIDA TAYLOR; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Summary Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 6, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or there about, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the defendants, Courtney L. Taylor and the Estate of Larry W. Taylor, jointly and severally, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum of $119,346.74, as of August 22, 2017, plus interest at the rate of $16.47 per day from August 22, 2017, late charges, attorney fees and Court costs.

The property to be sold is located in Whitley County, Kentucky:

Property Address is: 2070 S HWY. 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 MAP NO.: 111-40-00-028.00

and

Property Address is: 2044 S Hwy. 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 MAP NO.: 111-40-00-028.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the Purchaser shall either pay, cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, it shall be entitled to a credit of its judgment against the purchase, and shall only be required to pay the court costs, the fees and costs of the Master commissioner, and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the Judgment, then, and in that event, no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six months right of redemption will exist, pursuant to KRS 426.530 (Revised July 15, 2014). The property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 28th day of November, 2017.

TIM LAVENDAR, SPECIAL MASTER COMMISSIONER

P.O. BOX 69, WHITLEY CITY, KENTUCKY 42653

TELEPHONE: (606) 376-2233; FACSIMILE: (606) 376-5146