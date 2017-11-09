Master Commissioner Sales for 11-8-17

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

3TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 10-Cl-910

LARRY MILLS, PLAINTIFF vs. CARLINDA CABAGE, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF LOT MILLS, CARLINDA CABAGE, SINGLE; ASA MILLS AND AMY MILLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE; AND KENNETH MILLS AND MELISSA MILLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to an Order entered October 24, 2017, and all prior Orders entered by the Whitley Circuit Court, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 20. 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice. For a more particular description of said property and for the terms and conditions of sale, See the “Order Establishing Terms of the Master Commissioner’s Sale of the Premises and the Allowance of Credit Bidding by the Parties” filed of record on September 12, 2017, in the above action.

The property to be sold is located in Whitley County, Kentucky:

Property Address is: 2552 Hightop Road, Corbin KY 40701 Parcel ID#: 084-00-00-100.00

Dated this 27 day of October, 2017.

TIM LAVENDER, SPECIAL MASTER COMMISSIONER

P.O. BOX 69, WHITLEY CITY, KENTUCKY 42653

TELEPHONE: (606) 376-2233

FACSIMILE: (606) 376-5146