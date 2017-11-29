Master Commissioner Sales 11-29-17

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-600

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Timothy Wilson, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 6, 2017, and subsequent Orders entered June 5, 2017 and November 6, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $78,196.21, plus interest from 05/1/16 to 11/30/16 at 6.25% in the amount of $2,850.89, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $65.52, plus property inspections in the amount of $280.00, plus miscellaneous charges/credits (Escrow surplus) in the amount of ($159.92), for a total in the amount of $81,232.70, together with interest at the rate of 6.2500 percent per annum from November 30, 2016 until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 131 West Haven Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

PIDN: 093-30-04-002.0

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-492

Monarch Holdings, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Greg Sokira; Unknown Spouse of Greg Sokira, if any; City of Williamsburg, Kentucky; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley; and Williamsburg Independent School District, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 6, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Personam default judgment against the Defendant, Greg Sokira, plus costs, is as follows:

The principal sum in the amount of $579.59, plus interest accrued to February 28, 2017 in the amount of $115.92, plus interest on the principal sum of $579.59 at the rate of 1% per month from March 1, 2017 until date of judgment and thereafter until paid; and the sum of $3,562.00 for Plaintiff’s expenses, costs, and pre-litigation and litigation attorney fees.

Property Address: 229 Rains Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PIDN: 110-10-03-010.02

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a one year right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-276

Community Trust Bank, Inc., Individually and Acting as agent for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, in their own right, Plaintiff, VS. Estate of Joe Taylor, Jr.; Kim Kirschbaum, individually and as Executor of the Estate of Joe Taylor, Jr.; and Unknown Spouse of Kim Kirschbaum, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 23, 2017, and a subsequent Order entered November 1, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem Judgment against the Defendant, Estate of Joe Taylor, Jr., plus costs is as follows:

(1) Count I: The sum in the amount of $45,897.46, plus unpaid interest in the amount of $2,633.43, plus late charges in the amount of $191.30, plus other fees in the amount of $1,051.84, plus escrow balance of 912.52, for a total payoff of $50,686.55, plus interest and accruing daily at a rate of 8.1735203 per diem (as of April 19, 2017).

(2) Count II: The sum in the amount of $7,792.40, plus unpaid interest in the amount of $132.24, plus late charges in the amount of $55.00, plus other fees of $20.00 for a total payoff of $7,99.64, plus interest and accruing daily at a rate of 1.2809425 per diem (as of April 19, 2017).

Property Address: 381 Southwood Estate, Corbin, KY 40701

MAP ID No.: 069-00-00-051.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2017 tax year all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 15-CI-460

Eugene C. Bolton and his wife, Plaintiffs, VS. Mark Strean, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Supplemental Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 2, 2017 and a Judgment previously entered November 2016, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, Mark Strean, plus costs, is as follows:

The sum in the amount of $11,509.50, plus the remaining balance due on the Defendant’s note to Forcht Bank NA in the sum of $41,000.00, plus interest and fees, less any set offs, to which the Defendant is entitled, if any.

2000 Fleetwood 28 x 60 with Serial Number CFLY46AB10239CN12.

The mobile home is currently located at 251 Perry Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky – the property being sold is a mobile home only and no real property is included in the sale.

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a one year right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-400

New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Plaintiff, VS. Sharon K. Adkins, AKA Sharon Hyslope; Charles Hyslope; Forcht Bank, National Association, FKA Tri-County National Bank, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 17, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, Sharon K. Adkins, AKA Sharon Hyslope; Charles Hyslope, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $43,713.57, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 3.75% per annum from April 1, 2016 until paid; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees in this action; plus costs and fees herein; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

Property Address: 123 Shelby Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Parcel No.: 093-00-00-027.21

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 21st day of November, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; TELEPHONE: (606) 528-0616