Master Commissioner Sales 11-13-19











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-219

COMMUNITY TRUST BANK, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. EARNEST COLLETT, DECEASED; AVRA COLLETT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AVRA COLLETT; AND MONTANA COLLETT, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on August 5, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendant, Avra Collett, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $5,825.16, plus unpaid interest in the amount of $318.77, plus late charges in the amount of $60.26, plus other fees in the amount of $452.64, for a total payoff of $6,656.83, plus interest and accruing daily at a rate of $1.7192312 or 10.625% (as of April 17, 2019).

(2) There is a 1985 Bucc Charger Mobile Home: VIN# ALBU385248S4407 that will be included with the real property.

The real property address is 2480 Frankfort School Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Map #052-00-00-002-00D2

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-00315

U.S. Bank National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Shelley Stevens, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 22, 2019, and subsequent Orders entered April 15, 2019 and August 21, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $131,534.38, plus interest on the principal sum at the rate of 3.375% per annum from March 1, 2016 until paid, plus costs and fees of this action, and any sums advanced or paid, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, and other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 67 Kendrah Lane, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 085-00-00-087.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-125

CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY, PLAINTIFF, VS. DAVID H. WATERS; AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID H. WATERS; FORCHT BANK, NA FKA TRI-COUNTY NATIONAL BANK; MID-SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP; BLUESHINE, LLC; TAXMERCHANTS, LLC; MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR MGD-KY, LLC; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 21, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $4,900.00 for demolition of the structures, and for delinquent taxes in the amount of $5,064.85, plus penalties and interest; a lien in the amount of $2,300.00 for fines and maintenance costs levied against the property; and costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 309 W 7th Street, Corbin, KY 4701

PVA Map No: 137-41-07-011.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-327

HOMETOWN BANK OF CORBIN, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. DARLENE GODSEY FKA DARLENE THOMAS COX; JIMMY GODSEY; MICHAEL NICHOLS; TINA NICHOLS; UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS (IF ANY) OF 214 WEST CENTER STREET; CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 7, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $19,486.62, plus interest at the rate of 12% per annum from the date of the judgment until paid in full, plus all costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 214 West Center Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 137-32-03-015.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-713

KENTUCKY TAX BILL SERVICING, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. ASCENCIO’S GROUP, INC.; KENTUCKY TAX COMPANY, LLC; JAMOS FUND I, LP, ASSIGNEE OF JPH LIEN SERVICES, LLC; LIGHTSTORM PROPERTIES, LLC; COMMONWEALTH CD FUND, LLC; SECURED HOLDING COMPANY, LLC; COUNTY OF WHITLEY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 3, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem Judgment against the Defendant, Ascencio’s Group, Inc., plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $6,030.88, together with interest at the statutory rate of 6% per annum from the date of entry of this judgment until paid, plus any continuing costs or attorney’s fees.

Property Address: 304 Clear View Drive, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 069-00-00-018.33

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-204

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL D. DIXON, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 3, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $97,894.01, plus interest at the rate of 4.50000 percent per annum from September 1, 2018, together with amounts for late fees and assessments, advancements for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees for a total amount of $106,037.66 as of July 1, 2019.

(2) There is a 2006 55-9826 manufactured home located on the real property, serial number DSDAL-46696-AB, that has been converted to the real estate and will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 2391 Highway 26, Corbin, KY 4701

PVA Map No: 139-40-01-006.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-00078

BLUESHINE, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. LIEN SOLUTIONS, LLC, DEFENDANT/CROSS-PLAINTIFF, VS. JANEL CUPP; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANEL CUPP; MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR MGD-KY, LLC; KENTUCKY PROPERTY TAX SERVICE; KENTUCKY TAX COMPANY, LLC; AND WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 17, 2018 and a subsequent Order entered August 21, 2019, on behalf of the Defendant/Cross-Plaintiff, Lien Solutions, LLC, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendant, Janel Cupp, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $1,224.49, plus 12% per annum simple interest thereon from September 23, 2014, until the date of judgment in this action and thereafter on the entire sum at the rate of 6% until paid; plus pre-litigation attorney fees in the amount of $782.65, and Administrative fees in the amount of $115.00, and attorney fees in the amount of $2,080.50, and expenses and costs in the amount of $980.99 less a $255.00 partial payment received, plus any additional expenses, costs and attorney fees incurred herein.

Property Address: 137 Ridgeview Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

MAP ID No.: 089-00-00-010.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Defendant/Cross-Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2019 tax year all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-324

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, PLAINTIFF, VS. GLENNIS BALLEW, JR AKA GLENNIS JUNIOR BALLEW; SHERRY BALLEW AKA SHERRY L. BALLEW; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC; CENTRAL KY MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., A KENTUCKY CORPORATION, ASSIGNEE OF THE UK MEDICAL CENTER & ASSIGNEE OF KY MEDICAL SERVICES FOUNDATION, INC.; PRA GROUP, INC. FKA PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 7, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $42,255.03, plus interest at the rate of 6.25000% per annum from August 30, 2019, until paid in full, plus all costs and attorney fees expended herein.

Property Address: 707 Corinth Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 103-00-00-096.01

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-078

RUFFIAN PROPERTIES, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. MICHAEL CLIFTON HOOD and CHELSEA LUNDY, a married couple; DEBRA K. STONE; ALEXANDRA ALLEN and ERIC ALLEN, a married couple; JOSHUA HOOD and JANETTE HOOD, a married couple; DEBRA PETRY and MARTY PETREY, a married couple; JAMES ELDRIDGE, a minor, by and through his court-appointed guardian ad litem; MICHAEL ELDRIDGE and CHERYL ELDRIDGE; JENNIFER ELDRIDGE; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, is as follows:

The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein

Property Address: 116 16th Street, Corbin, KY 4701

PVA Map No: 138-30-20-015

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-017

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2017-PM18, PLAINTIFF, VS. PAMELA PERRINE; EQUITY ONE, INC; CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION; BARBARA SUE DOTSON; SECURITY PACIFIC HOUSING SERVICES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAMELA PERRINE; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 7, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $42,926.60 as of September 15, 2019, plus interest at the rate of 11.25% per annum from October 7, 2019, and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a 1995 Indies mobile home located on the real property, serial number AL2860-195-9759AB that will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 330 Pioneer Village, Williamsburg, KY 40769

PVA Map No: 107-00-00-024.03

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-195

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. ESTATE OF BETTY A.JOHNSON; NORRINE FIDLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF NORRINE FIDLER; JAMES JOHNSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES JOHNSON; KENNETH JOHNSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH JOHNSON; CHERYL MAYNE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHERYL MAYNE; UNKNOWN HEORS OF BETTY A. JOHNSON; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 7, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $64,988.55 as of June 26, 2019, plus interest at the rate of 8.46% per annum, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a Clayton mobile home located on the real property, serial number CWP020012TNAB that will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 50 Mickey Lane, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 086-00-00-037.19

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-275

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF, VS. ANGELA MILLS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELA MILLS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID BRYANT; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID BRYANT: INDEPENDENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC; MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP; US BANK CUSTODIAN/SASS MUNI V DTR; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE; WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 16, 2019, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $69,522.44 as of August 12, 2019, plus interest at the rate of 6.99% per annum, until paid, together with interest and the costs expended herein.

(2) There is a 2003 Clayton mobile home located on the real property, serial number CWP012636TNAB that will be sold as included with the real property.

Property Address: 138 Golden Street, Rockholds, KY 40759

PVA Map No: 143-00-00-018.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2019) and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 5th day of November, 2019.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616