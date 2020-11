Master Commissioner Sales 11-11-20

LAUREL CIRCUIT COURT

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALE

FRIDAY, November 13, 2020, 1 PM –

LAUREL COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET

TERMS OF SALE: CASH OR 10% DOWN DAY OF SALE – BALANCE IN THIRTY (30) DAYS

Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company

vs

Starlena Robbins-Kusiak, Walter K. Kusiak, Star Robbins & Company, Inc., Hope Industries, LLC, The White Lilly Floral and Gifts, Inc., First National Bank and Trust, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Carol A. Storm Mid South Capital Partners, LP, Internal Revenue Service and Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue

SALE # 10 1215 Maple Lane, Corbin, KY Located in Whitley County.

Deed Book 488, Page 649, Whitley County Clerk’s Office

Parcel ID # 138-10-06-001.00

PURSUANT TO ORDERS FROM THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ALL PERSONS ATTENDING A JUDICIAL SALE SHALL AT ALL TIMES WEAR A PROTECTIVE FACIAL COVERING SUCH AS A MASK, SCARF, BANDANA OR OTHER CLOTH THAT COVERS THE NOSE AND MOUTH. FURTHER, AT ALL TIMES DURING THE SALE ALL PERSONS IN ATTENDANCE SHALL MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE BY STANDING AT LEAST SIX (6) SQUARE FEET FROM EACH OTHER.

FURTHER, INDIVIDUALS SHALL NOT ATTEND THE JUDICIAL SALE IF THEY HAVE:

EXPERIENCED ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19, INCLUDING COUGH, SHORTNESS OF BREATH OR DIFFICULTY BREATHING, FEVER, CHILLS, MUSCLE PAIN, SORE THROAT, OR NEW LOSS OF TASTE OR SMELL.

BEEN ASKED TO SELF-QUARANTINE BY ANY DOCTOR, HOSPITAL, OR HEALTH AGENCY

BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS OR HAD CONTACT WITH ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 WITHIN THE PAST 14 DAYS.

A BAILIFF OR COURT SECURITY OFFICER WILL BE PRESENT TO ENFORCE THE KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT ORDERS.

Jane Winkler Dyche, Master Commissioner

Laurel Circuit Court