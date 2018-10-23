Master Commissioner Sales 10-24-18













COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-244

Kentucky Housing Corporation, Plaintiff, VS. Michael Gaddis; and Tara Gaddis, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 17, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $78,879.83 includes accrued interest through April 25, 2018, plus advances by Plaintiff of real estate taxes, assessments, insurance premiums, maintenance and costs, escrow fees and all other advances which Plaintiff must pay to preserve the real estate involved herein, along with the late penalties thereon at the rate of $11.58 per day beginning April 25, 2018, until date of satisfaction, plus all other fees/costs expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument, including an attorney fee in the amount of $2,250.00, plus interest on the entire balance at the rate of 5.375% per annum beginning April 25, 2018, until paid in full.

Property Address: 175 Les Campbell Lane, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 120-00-00-012.08

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 1

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-131

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff, VS. Linda M. Adkins aka Linda Worley, Defendant.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 4, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $22,967.07, plus interest from 8/15/17 to 5/3/18 in the amount of $936.16, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $125.00, plus property preservation in the amount of $593.54, plus property inspection in the amount of $45.00, for a total of $24,661.77, together with interest at the rate of 5.00% per annum ($3.14 per diem) from the date above until paid, plus attorney fee in the amount of $2,430.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 650 Ancil Leach Hollow, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

PIDN: 167-00-00-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-688

Kimberley Webb Martin and husband, David Martin, Plaintiffs, VS. Sharon Kay Webb; Melissa Ann Webb; and Melinda Ann Webb, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on August 22, 2018, and a subsequent Order entered October 1, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The judgment is for land partition and out of the proceeds of the sale a reasonable attorney fee for Plaintiff’s attorney shall be reimbursed along with all costs incurred, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein.

Property Addresses:

504 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701

507 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701

509 N. Laurel Avenue, Corbin, KY 40701

PIDN: 137-32-21-001.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above properties are indivisible and shall be sold as a whole (together) to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. After payment of costs of sale, the balance of the proceeds shall be held by the Master Commissioner pending subsequent Orders of the Court.

The Plaintiffs are award their costs incurred, including a reasonable attorney’s fee to be determined by subsequent Order of the Court.

The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-571

CitiMortgage, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Debra Hollins, AKA Deborah Hollins, AKA Deborah S. Hollins; Branch Banking and Trust Company; Debra Hollins, AKA Deborah Hollins, AKA Deborah S. Hollins, as Administrator to the Estate of David James Hollins, AKA David J. Hollins; Debra Hollins, AKA Deborah Hollins, AKA Deborah S. Hollins, as Heir to the Estate of David James Hollins, AKA David J. Hollins, Defendants.

AND

Branch Banking & Trust Company, Cross-Plaintiff, VS Debra Hollins, AKA Deborah Hollins, as Administratrix of the Estate of David J. Hollins, AKA David Hollins; Debra Hollins, AKA Deborah Hollins, as Heir to the Estate of David J. Hollins, AKA David Hollins, Cross-Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 1, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants/Cross-Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $29,967.55 as of April 9, 2018, plus interest from that date at the rate of 6.00% per annum until paid; plus any additional sums paid or expended by the Cross-Plaintiff, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, assessments, and other expenses which Cross-Plaintiff may hereafter incur during the pendency of this action in order to protect its interest under the Mortgage, and its costs herein expended in the amount of $244.00 and costs hereinafter expended, plus Cross-Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,200.00.

Property Address: 1403 Spruce Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 138-30-07-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Cross-Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 1

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-131

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Plaintiff, VS. Adam Thomas; and Margery Thomas, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 1, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in-rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $93,278.66, plus interest from 9/01/2017 to 8/06/18 in the amount of $3,905.19, plus property inspections in the amount of $140.00, plus title costs in the amount of $350.00, plus escrow balance in the amount of $1,014.67, plus Chapter 13 proof of claim fees in the amount of $300.00, plus motion for relief fees in the amount of $125.00, for a total of $99,113.52, together with interest at the rate of 4.5% per annum ($11.50 per diem) from 8/06/18 until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, plus attorney fee, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 33 Taylor Circle Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

PIDN: 111-40-00-028.02

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-386

21ST Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Green Tree Servicing LLC N/K/A Ditech Financial LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Thomas Gray; Wendy Gray; TD Auto Finance LLC F/K/A Chrysler Financial Services Americas LLC; Kentucky Housing Corporation; First Financial Credit, Inc.; Commonwealth of Kentucky; Central Financial Services, Inc.; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on October 15, 2018, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The default judgment in-rem against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $66,584.55 as of June 1, 2018, with interest thereon at the contract rate of 9.75% per annum until the date of entry hereof, and thereafter at the contract rate, until paid, together with interest and the costs of this action.

(2) There is a 1997 Champion Mobile Home that is situated on the real property and will be sold with the real property.

Property Address: 460 Kensee Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

PIDN: 134-00-00-014.00M1

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2018.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616