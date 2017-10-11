Posted On October 11, 2017 By Jennifer Benfield

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 10-Cl-910

LARRY MILLS, PLAINTIFF vs. CARLINDA CABAGE, EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF LOT MILLS, CARLINDA CABAGE, SINGLE; ASA MILLS AND AMY MILLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE; AND KENNETH MILLS AND MELISSA MILLS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Summary Judgment & Order, entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 12, 2016, and an Order Establishing Terms of the Master Commissioner’s Sale of the Premises and the Allowance of Credit Bidding by the Parties, entered September 12, 2017, by said Court, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice. For a more particular description of the property and for the terms and conditions of sale, See the “Order Establishing Terms of the Master Commissioner’s Sale of the Premises and the Allowance of Credit Bidding by the Parties” filed of record on September 12, 2017, in the above styled action.

The property to be sold is located in Whitley County, Kentucky:

Property Address is: 2561 HIGHTOP ROAD, CORBIN KY 40701 Map No.: 084-00-00-100.00D1

Dated this 29th day of September, 2017.

TIM LAVENDER, SPECIAL MASTER COMMISSIONER

P.O. BOX 69, WHITLEY CITY, KENTUCKY 42653

PHONE:606-376-2233; FAX: 606-376-5146