Master Commissioner Sales 1-3-18













COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-00103

Blueshine, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Roger W. Errickson and Unknown Spouse; Eric W. Errickson and Barbara Errickson, husband and wife; Luther Lawrence Hill and Charline Hill, husband and wife; Kentucky Tax Company, LLC; American Tax Help Service Co., LLC; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 20, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The Judgment against the Defendants, plus costs is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $227.86 plus interest at twelve percent (12%) per annum from August 23, 2012, an administrative fee of $115.00, title search fees of $300.00, and pre-litigation attorney fees of $540.00, for acquisition costs of the 2011 tax bill No. 7527; Plus court costs, service fees, and AOC fees totaling $557.02 and attorney fees of $1,850.00.

Property Address: 0 Reynolds Hollow Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 164-00-00-063.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2017 tax year all subsequent years after purchase. All taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. 2

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-440

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Michael A. Myers aka Michael Allen Myers aka Michael Myers; Lagonna Sharae Myers aka Lagonna S. Myers aka Lagonna Myers, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 17, 2017 and a subsequent order entered October 16, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $90,509.88, plus interest from 2/1/16 in the amount of $2,024.62, plus advancements for the protection f the property, including taxes & insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of ($633.88), plus late charges in the amount of $68.88, plus property inspections in the amount of $69.00, for a total of $92,038.50, together with interest at the rate of 3.3750% per annum from the date above until paid, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 402 Padgett Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

PIDN: 137-10-13-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a one year right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-488

Margee Wood, Plaintiff, VS. Peggy S. Bayer; Scott Bayer; City of Corbin; Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Whitley, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 16, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Personam default judgment against the Defendant, Peggy S. Bayer and an In Rem default judgment against Defendant, Scott Bayer, plus costs, is as follows:

The principal sum in the amount of $565.07, plus interest accrued to April 1, 2017 in the amount of $107.54, plus interest on the principal sum of $565.07 at the rate of 1% per month from May 1, 2017 until date of judgment and thereafter until paid; and the sum of $3,315.17 for Plaintiff’s expenses, costs, and pre-litigation and litigation attorney fees.

Property Address: 195 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 119-40-06-003.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a one year right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-341

360 Mortgage Group, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Jon E. Peace; Lisa A. Peace, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 18, 2017, and a subsequent Order entered November 20, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $282,568.01 as of June 30, 2017, with interest from November 01, 2016 to June 30, 2017 in the amount of $4,213.88, plus pre-acceleration late charges in the amount of $236.36, plus escrow advances in the amount of $240.44, plus property inspections in the amount of $170.00, plus NSF charges in the amount of $25.00, for a total in the amount of $287,453.69, plus interest at the current rate of 2.25% ($17.42 per diem) from June 30, 2017 until paid, plus advances for taxes and insurance premiums, and its costs expended herein, plus attorney’s fees, and any other costs expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 1529 East Highway 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel Number 163-00-00-012.00D1

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-469

PHH Mortgage Corporation fka Cendant Mortgage Corporation dba PHH Mortgage Services, Plaintiff, VS. Frankie Lee Baker aka Frankie L. Baker aka Frankie Baker aka Frank Lee Baker aka Frank L. Baker aka Frank Baker; April Marie Baker aka April M. Baker aka April Baker, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 4, 2017, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $50,961.90, plus deferred balance in the amount of $7,300.00, plus interest from 01/1/17 through 9/1/17 in the amount of $679.52, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $899.75, plus title fees in the amount of $290.00, plus property inspection fees in the amount of $66.00, plus late charges in the amount of $33.08, for a total in the amount of $60,230.22, together with interest at the rate of $2.79 per diem (2.0000 percent per annum) from the date above until paid plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $2,160.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 1030 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701

Parcel No.: 137-10-05-018.03

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 17-CI-418

Forcht Bank, NA Successor-In-Interest to Williamsburg National Bank, Plaintiff, VS: Debbra Tincher and her husband, James Tincher; William A. Miracle and his wife, Wanda Faye Miracle; Allen Marcum and his wife, Tara Marcum; Unknown Heirs and next of kin of Gertrude Miracle, Deceased; United state of America, Internal Revenue Service; and Whitley County, Kentucky, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on December 4, 2017. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The (in rem) judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $17, 740.78, as of November 1, 2017, plus interest at the rate of 9.99% per annum until the date of the judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid and a reasonable attorney’s fees and Court costs.

(2) There is a 2008 Fleetwood 28×60 mobile home, VIN TNFL727AB32278SW1, located upon the real property that will be sold separately (without any real property).

Property Address: 2856 E. Hwy 904, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Parcel No.: 163-00-00-052.00M1 and 163-00-00-052.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property shall be sold separately to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at the rate the judgment bears from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 27th day of December, 2017.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616