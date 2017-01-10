By Jennifer Benfield

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 15-CI-00090

Bank of America, N.A., Plaintiff, VS. Charles A. Smith; Amanda P. Smith, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 18, 2016 and a subsequent Order entered November 21, 2016, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, January 17, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, Charles A. Smith and Amanda P. Smith, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $116,682.01, with interest on the principal sum at the rate of 4.75% per annum from September 1, 2014, until paid; plus costs and fees herein; plus reimbursement for attorney’s fees; plus any sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate, plus late fees, costs, attorney’s fees, or other advances made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage.

The said real property is located in Whitley County, Kentucky and is more specifically described as follows:

Commonly known as: 140 Partin Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel No.: 118-00-00-081.04

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no down payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2017 tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 22nd day of December, 2016.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION NO. II

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-090

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Randall Redmond; Devan Redmond, Defendants.

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 20, 2016 and a subsequent Order entered November 21, 2016, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, January 17, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The principal sum in the amount of $71,580.69, plus interest from 05/1/15 to 05/31/16 at 4.5000% in the amount of $3,485.91, plus advancements for the protection of the property, including taxes and insurance (negative escrow) in the amount of $1,235.58, plus late charges in the amount of $44.37, plus property inspections in the amount of $72.00, for a total in the amount of $76,418.55, together with interest at the rate of 4.5000 percent per annum ($8.83 per diem) from May 31, 2016 until paid, plus late charges, advances for taxes and insurance, and its costs herein expended, plus attorney fee in the amount of $1,530.00, and for all other fees expended for services performed in connection with the Defendant’s default and for the purposes and its rights under the mortgage instrument.

Property Address: 207 16th Street, Corbin, KY 40701

PIDN: 138-30-15-002.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down of the purchase price together with a bond (for the remainder of the purchase price) with good and sufficient surety, bearing interest from the day of the sale and payable to the Master Commissioner within thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser, then, and in that event, they may take a credit upon its judgment against the purchase price and shall only be obligated to pay court costs, the fees and costs of the Master Commissioner and any real estate taxes payable pursuant to the judgment, and in that event, no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the 2017 tax year and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 22nd day of December, 2016.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 16-CI-222

FORCHT BANK, NA SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TRI-COUNTY NATIONAL BANK, PLAINTIFF, VS: MICHELE ROBERTSON, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE SUE BEASLEY, DECEASED; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHELE ROBERTSON, IF ANY; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF JANICE SUE BEASLEY; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF EDGAR A. BEASLEY, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF ALICIA ROBERTSON, DECEASED; and WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 7, 2016. I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on TUESDAY, January 17, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

The In Rem judgment against the defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) Pursuant to Count I: The sum in the amount of $37,299.70 plus interest at 7.79% per annum from November 7, 2016 and at the maximum judgment rate until paid in full, plus costs and attorney fees.

(2) Pursuant to Count II: The sum in the amount of $17,739.03 plus interest at 3.5% per annum from November 7, 2016 until paid in full, plus costs and attorney fees.

The Property to be sold is located in Whitley County, Kentucky:

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 574 Oaklawn Circle, Corbin, KY 40701.

Parcel ID No: 119-40-02-016.00

TERMS OF SALE

The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay cash or, with surety on a bond approved by the Commissioner, may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days with interest at 12% per annum from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for 2017 and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price. The property shall be sold subject to the following: Easements, restrictions and stipulations of record; Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate; Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014). This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 22nd day of December, 2016.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P.O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KENTUCKY 40702; PHONE: 606-528-0616