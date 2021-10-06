Master Commissioner Sales For 9-29-2021











COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY

34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

DIVISION NO. I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-526

MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES of HOWARD CUPP AND THEIR SPOUSES; COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COUNTY OF WHITLEY APEX FUND SERVICES C/F CERES TAX RECEIVABLES, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF

COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on September 7, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED.

The in rem judgment against the defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $378.80 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2009, plus accrued interest in the amount of $492.70 through August 2021, plus administrative fees of $100.00, and pre-litigation attorney fees in the sum of $303.04, plus court costs in the sum of $1,264.51, and reasonable attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00, the total judgment amount as of the judgment date being $4,539.05.

Property Address: 8779 Hwy 26, Rockholds KY 40759

PVA Map No: 142-00-00-043.00

TERMS OF SALE

1. The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made.

2. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them.

3. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed.

4. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price.

5. The property shall be sold subject to the following:

a. Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record;

b. Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate;

c. Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose.

6. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

7. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 20th day of September 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN

MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344

CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE:606-528-0616

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-CI-647

MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DON ZITZER, UNKNOWN SPOUSES OF UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DON ZITZER, JAYMA MOORE, THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, COUNTY OF WHITLEY, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF

COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 6, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED.

The in rem judgment against the defendants, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The sum in the amount of $208.28 for the Certificate(s) of delinquency for the tax year 2008, plus accrued interest in the amount of $295.36 through June 2021, plus administrative fees of $100.00, and pre-litigation attorney fees in the sum of $208.28, plus court costs in the sum of $1,480.52, and reasonable attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00, the total judgment amount as of the judgment date being $4,292.44.

(2) There is a 1971 mobile home,, VIN No. 9114, which will be included and sold with the real property.

Property Address: 403 Justin Court, Corbin, KY 40701

PVA Map No: 088-00-00-012.00

TERMS OF SALE

1. The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made.

2. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them.

3. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed.

4. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price.

5. The property shall be sold subject to the following:

a. Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record;

b. Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate;

c. Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose.

6. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

7. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 20th day of September 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN

MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344

CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE:606-528-0616

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-CI-176

JERRY LEACH, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

HEIRS OF ADA LEACH, and BILL LEACH, and KENNETH LEACH, and JOHNNY LEACH, and

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARL LEACH, and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY BROWN, and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOE LEACH, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF

COMMISSIONER’S SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 6, 2021 and a subsequent Order entered July 12, 2021, I shall offer for sale at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, at public auction on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., or thereabout, the real property described in this Notice.

NOTICE: THE COVID-19 HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES WILL BE OBSERVED AS THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS OVER THE NOSE AND MOUTH ARE REQUIRED.

The judgment against the parties, plus costs, is as follows:

(1) The judgment is pursuant to Orders of the Court, and the balance of the sale proceeds shall be distributed as indicated in the judgment herein.

Property is located on Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY

Certain real property conveyed to H.H. Seale from James Parker and Lucinda Parker on March 20, 1934 contained in Deed Book 144 Page(s) 258, located in the Whitley County Clerk’s Office, Kentucky and being more specifically described as follows:

Starting from the north corner where the property of H.H. Seale join the property of John Roe running a straight line 42 rods to the top of the mountain to the Douglas line passing the red oak marked the center line, Westerly running with the Douglas line to the Anderson Corner to a white oak marked by three hacks this distance is 25 rods, thence turn south running with the Anderson line to a beech tree back to the beginning running with the H.H. Seale line.

TERMS OF SALE

1. The above property is indivisible and shall be sold as a whole to produce the sum of money so ordered to be made.

2. On the date of sale, the purchaser shall either pay full cash or may pay ten percent (10%) down with the balance in thirty (30) days. If the purchase price is not paid in full, the successful bidder shall execute a bond at the time of sale with sufficient surety approved by the master commissioner prior to the sale to secure the unpaid balance of the purchase price. Pursuant to KRS 426.705 the bond shall bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid. Signatures of principal and surety on the bond shall have the effect of a Judgment. In the event the Plaintiff or its representative is the purchaser for a sum equal to or less than its judgment granted against the Defendants, then, and in that event, they shall only be required to pay costs and expenses of the sale and no payment shall be required and no bond shall be executed by them.

3. The risk of loss for the subject property shall pass to the purchaser on the date of sale. Possession of the premises shall pass to the purchaser upon payment of the purchase price and delivery of deed.

4. The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the current tax year (2021), and all subsequent years. All taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser prior to payment of the purchase price.

5. The property shall be sold subject to the following:

a. Easements, restrictions, and stipulations of record;

b. Assessments for public improvements levied against the following real estate;

c. Any facts which an inspection and accurate survey of the following described real estate may disclose.

6. If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

7. This property is sold subject to the right of redemption, if applicable, provided in 28 USCA Sec. 2410.

Dated this 20th day of September 2021.

HOWARD O. MANN

MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344

CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE:606-528-0616