









Mason Tyke Hubbard, age 7, of Nannie Hubbard Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on March 31, 2013 in Corbin, Kentucky. Mason was a 2nd grade student at Whitley Central Primary School.

He is survived by his grandmother, Sharon Jane Hubbard of Williamsburg; mother, Stephanie Hubbard of Williamsburg; sisters, Morgan Jones, Bella Hubbard and Serenity Cox of Williamsburg; brothers, Julian Jones, Trent Cox and Toby Cox of Williamsburg; grandfather, Alan Rice of Corbin; grandmother, Terri Rice of Corbin; special family members, Austin Rice, Dalton Rice, Makenzie Rice and Isaiah Baldwin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be private. Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on November 19, 2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Mason will be laid to rest following a public graveside service at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, November 23, at Canadatown Cemetery with Deacon Jarred Earnest and Anthony Akers officiating.

