









Mary Virginia Gilreath, age 84, of Jellico, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; James (Lon) Alexander and Irene (Bates) Alexander. Her beloved daughter Lori Ann Gilreath. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lon Gilreath and wife Sheila of Lafollette, TN; grandchildren; Joseph Gilreath and wife Kim of Williamsburg, KY; Amanda Riggs and husband Martin of Lexington, KY; Joey Gilreath of Lafollette, TN; great-grandchildren, Lane Gilreath and Shelby Gilreath; very special friends Ruth Collins, Barb Douglas and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Mary was full of life; she loved to laugh and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed in our community.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 24 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Sutton and Rev. Trey Brock officiating. Interment was held on Friday, June 25, in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lafollette, TN.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.