











Mary Vernia Bray, 75, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She was born July 3, 1943 in Whitley County, to the late David Leon and Savannah Georgia Baird Rountree.

She was a member of the Mountain Ash Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alford Bray and several sisters and brothers.

She is survived by a son, Kelvin Bray of Williamsburg; two daughters, Brenda Hill (Perry) of Williamsburg, and Freda Henegar of Harlan; seven grandchildren, Samantha Lovett, Rena Watson, Alex Hill, Billy Henegar, Nikki Perkins, Corina Bray and Allyson Bray; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Willard Rountree; two sisters, Marilyn Nichols and Nannie Ruth Marcum; special friend, Diane McKeehan; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, February 26, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery at Saxton.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.