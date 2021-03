Mary “Vada” Monday Gross of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Gross.

The visitation will be held at Hart Funeral Home in on Saturday, March 13, from 12 – 2 P.M. Funeral services will take place at 2 P.M. with Bobby Joe Eaton and Darvin Wells officiating. Interment will be at Corinth Cemetery. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.