









Mary Stephens, age 78, formerly of Tackett Creek in Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was born on August 13, 1942 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Jim Brummett and Fannie (Sizemore) Brummett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Brummett and Fannie (Sizemore) Brummett; husband, Billy Ray Stephens Sr.; children, Brenda Cheek and George Stephens Sr.

She is survived by three children, Judy Thacker (Johnny) of Charleston SC., Peggy Poston (Buck) of Corbin, KY., and Billy Stephens Jr. (Tammy); eight grandchildren: Shawna Rogers, James Poston, Mark Poston, Billy Stephens III, Sarah Stephens, Michael Cheek, George Stephens, and Nicholas Stephens; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing. She was a member of Jacksfork Church of God.

Visitation will be from 6 PM to 9 PM on Tuesday, October 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Claude Gilbert officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant View – Moses Addition Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.