Mary Skidmore











Mrs. Mary Louise Skidmore, age 81, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin.

Due to the risk of the COVID-19 Virus, there will be no visitation. The family has requested graveside services and burial to be conducted on Monday, July 13 at the Poynter’s Chapel Cemetery in the Baldrock Community of Laurel County with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.