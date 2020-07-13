Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Mary Skidmore

Posted On 13 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Mrs. Mary Louise Skidmore, age 81, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Corbin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin.

Due to the risk of the COVID-19 Virus, there will be no visitation. The family has requested graveside services and burial to be conducted on Monday, July 13 at the Poynter’s Chapel Cemetery in the Baldrock Community of Laurel County with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal