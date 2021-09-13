









Mary Ohler Faulkner, age 90, of Earl Angel Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on June 28, 1931 in Siler, Kentucky to Oscar Monhollen and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Monhollen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lizzie Monhollen; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Andy Faulkner; husband, J.T. Ohler; and sons, Darrell Ohler and Randy Ohler. She was a member of Youngs Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, William Fred Faulkner of Corbin; step-sons, Randy Fred Faulkner (Denise) of Blanchester, Ohio and Eddie Ray Faulkner of Goshen, Ohio; two step-great-grandchildren, Jacob Faulkner and Brooklyn Faulkner; one step-grandson, Zachary (Jessica) of Goshen, Ohio; one sister, Genevieve Baker (Jack) of Corbin; one brother, Arnold Monhollen of Lincoln Park, Michigan; many nieces and nephews, sisters–in-law, brothers-in-law, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matthew McKinney and Rev. Lee Mahan officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.