









Mary Nan Douglas, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN.

Mary Nan is preceded in death by her husband Joe Terry Douglas whom she married on August 14, 1960; son, Darren Douglas; mother, Thelma Douglas Brown Heatwole; father, Arthur Brown, and brother, Sammy Edward Brown.

Mary Nan is survived by her daughter, Wendy Creekmore and husband Virgil Creekmore Jr.; son, David Douglas (Anna); grandchildren, Justin Creekmore (Carletta), Leah Johnson (Michael), Sarah Walker (William), Jackson Douglas; great-grandchildren, Noah Darren Creekmore, Zoey Creekmore, Adysen Creekmore; sisters, Brenda Brown and Paula Creekmore and a host of nieces and nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, July 28, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with Rev. Scott Landes and Rev. Ray Landes officiating.

Interment followed in the Huddleston Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was honored to serve the Douglas family.