









Mary Mildred Sizemore, 91, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Happy, Kentucky in Perry County to the late Sherman Landrum and Laura Spurlock Landrum.

Mildred had been a homemaker and was a member of Lily Holiness Church. She had taught Sunday School for more than 60 years, enjoyed sewing and quilting, and flower gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Sizemore; daughter, Yvonne McCarty; sister, Wilma Shyrock; and brothers, Robert Landrum and J.B. Landrum.

Surviving are her son, Donald Sizemore (Sue); son-in-law, Kenneth McCarty; grandchildren, Lisa Sizemore Brock (Barry), Deborah Lynn Sizemore Kubat (Jimmy), Shantel Amburgey (Jeff), Donald Sizemore II (Crystal), Timothy McCarty, Kay McCarty Sams (Doug), and Kendra McCarty Gray (Shannon); great-grandchildren, Hannah Amburgey, CeJay Helton, Brittany Brock Miller, Alonda McCarty, Justin Cawood, Josh Cawood, Jessica Morgan, Jesse Sams, Matt Sams, Jay Sams, McKinley Gray, and Hunter Browning; great-great-grandchildren, Maxton Miller, Madalyn Cawood, Justin Isaiah Cawood, Jasmine Cawood, Jordan Cawood, Kaleigh Cawood, Isabella Cawood, Jaylynn Cawood, Julie Sams, Cole Sams, and Dawson Coots.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Lily Holiness Church with Pastor Ryan Osborne officiating.

Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling arrangements where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.