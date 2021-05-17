









Mary Marteena Bowens, age 72, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at The Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on May 19, 1948 in Corbin, Kentucky to Thomas Edward Stevens and Nora (Wombles) Stevens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nora (Wombles) Stevens; sisters, Martha Love and Mary Evelyn Stevens; and brother, Charles Edward Stevens. She was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church and served in the Choir for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Bowens of Williamsburg; children, Loretta Benson of Florida, Thomas Bowens of Williamsburg, and Nora Jean Fox (David) of Rockholds; grandchildren, Michael Benson, Damian Benson, Amber Fox, Michael Fox, and Tyler Fox; sisters, Rosa Bennett (Russell Sr.) of Williamsburg, Jenny Taylor (Gerald) of Williamsburg, and Lorie Wells of Corbin; brother, Arnold Stevens of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Monday, May 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin, KY.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.