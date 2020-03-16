









Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Young, age 79, of Wilmington, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 17, 1940, in Gatliff, Kentucky, to the late Andrew and Dorothy (Rains) Faulkner. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jessie, Chester and Ralph Faulkner and sister, Shirley Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Young of Wilmington, Ohio; daughter, Peggy Fuerst (Kim) of Wilmington, Ohio; two grandchildren, Christopher Crutchfield and Samantha Webb; three great-grandchildren, Crosley Webb, Collins Webb and Callie Webb; three sisters, Sandra Mahan (Rev. Lee) of Williamsburg, Barbara Lee of Hebron, Ohio and Jeree McCain of Williamsburg; four brothers, Ronnie Faulkner (Novella) of Williamsburg, Michael Faulkner (Kem) of Williamsburg, Howard Faulkner (Edith) of Lebanon, Ohio and Fred Faulkner (Mary) of Somerset; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, March 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lee Mahan and Larry Siler officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Faulkner Family Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.