Mary Lou Partin Morgan, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Corbin.

Funeral service will be held at 5 pm Wednesday, February 26, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.