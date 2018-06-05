











Mary Liza Rains, 75, of Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, departed this life on Monday, May 28, 2018 at her home.

She was born on August 23, 1942 in Corbin, to the late William Shelley and Elizabeth (Anderson) Shelley.

She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and special nephew, Michael Shelley.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Lawson, Sheila McKeehan and husband Nathan and Alva Decker and husband Michael of Corbin; two grandchildren, Austin McKeehan and Marcus Rains of Corbin; special nieces, Joyce Sulfridge of Williamsburg and Claudia Shaver of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, May 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Luke Day and Rev. Marvin Crest officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.