









Mary Karr, age 92, of Rockholds, Ky., passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born January 6, 1928 in Whitley County, Ky. to the late Abbie and Susie Sutton Hill.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Karr; two brothers Harlie Hill and Otto Hill; and two sisters, Izetta Carr and Lora Ohler.

She is survived by her daughter, Faye Paul (Carl); four grandchildren, Tammy Lawson (Tim), Sandra Southall (Marion), Carl Edward Paul (Martha) and James Eric Paul (Angela); 15 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Eric Paul, Rev. Dennis Hamilton and Rev. Jerome Perkins officiating. Interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until funeral hour on Wednesday, August 12, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.