Mary Jane Allen, 79, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born November 29, 1937 in Urbana, OH.

She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, and enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas. She loved hearing from and talking to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Above all, she loved the 60 years spent married to the love of her life Roy, who passed earlier this year, and is now dancing with him in eternity.

She was preceded in death by her husband, of 60 years, Roy Edward Allen; parents, Hobert Harmon and Clara Cole Harmon; brothers, Burl Harmon, Roy Harmon, Troy Harmon; sisters, Wanita Harmon, Walledith Harmon, Rosella Harmon, Sara Jean Orahood, and LuAnne Devore.

She is survived by her brother Benjamin Harmon, her children Richard E. (Lori) Allen, Michael R. Allen, Patricia A. Allen, Vickie L. (Les) Maier and Steve J. (Dawn) Allen, nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date.

