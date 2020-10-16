









Mary Hildrige Bunch, age 90, of Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on October 30, 1929 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Ancil Gatliff and Martha (Lawson) Gatliff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ancil and Martha (Lawson) Gatliff; husbands, Alfred Carl Bunch and Roy Clayton Bunch; brothers, Lewis Gatliff and Curtis Gatliff; sister, Elizabeth Blanton; brothers-in-law, David Blanton, Robert Logan, and Bill Segura.

She is survived by her son, Alfred Bunch (Cathy) of Williamsburg; Donna Sue Bunch of Rockholds; grandchildren, Jason Bunch (Shannon) and Josh Bunch; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Baylea, Clay, Kambree, Kinsley, Karamya, Dani Jace, and Millie; brother, Nolan Gatliff of Goldens Creek, Kentucky; sisters, Florence Matlock (Wade) of Lebanon, OH, Edith Logan of Kayjay, KY, Diana Segura of Wylie, TX, Brenda Watson of Chuluota, FL, and Barbara Grubb (Stanley) of Goodsen Creek, KY; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Sunday, October 18, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, at the Croley Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Halcomb officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Davis Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

