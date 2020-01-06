









Mary Hamlin Strunk, 55, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born June 18, 1964 in Cincinnati, OH, to Arnold and Doris Meadors Hamlin.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Strunk of Lexington, KY; two sons, Jacob Strunk of Lexington, KY, and Adam Strunk of Nicholasville, KY; her father and mother, Arnold and Doris Hamlin of Williamsburg, KY.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8, at Jellico Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Bunch and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Interment will be in Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel. Wednesday visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the church.

