









Mary Godsey Beavers, age 70, of the Lot Community, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital of London. She was born December 31, 1950 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Beavers; daughter, Tessialina Beavers; grandchild, Marta Graciela Richards; parents, Martin and Thelma Bowman Godsey; infant brother, James Godsey; and sister, Janet Godsey Gilreath.

She is survived by her daughters, Thelma Karr and husband Rick, Teresa Richards – Azeem – Magsi, Tina Hardin and husband Richard, and Alexis Beavers; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Sears and husband Bob, and Martha Bryant and husband W.D.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 13, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Bramble officiating. Burial followed in the Lot Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.