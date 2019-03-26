











Mary Floyd, 60, of Flat Creek Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She was born on August 17, 1958 in Barbourville, to the late Ronald W. Floyd and Mary E. (Hill) Floyd.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda K. Shultz; brother, Raymond Floyd and a daughter, April Floyd.

She is survived by her brother, John Edgar Floyd of Rockholds; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jeremiah Robinson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 25, at Flat Creek Baptist Church with Bro. David Chandler and Rev. Michael Floyd officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Mackey Cemetery at Flat Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.