









Mary Emily Monhollen, age 91, of Routt Lane, Franklin, Ohio departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. She was born on August 8, 1928 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Dant and Juda (Smith) Owens.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Monhollen and several brothers. Mary was a member of Mission Lane Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry C. Monhollen (Lavonna) of Springboro, Ohio and Tony L. Monhollen of Franklin, Ohio; granddaughter, Andrea Mahaffey (Dave) of Centerville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Mattie and Abby; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, May 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Wilder officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Hamblin Cemetery at Mulberry in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.