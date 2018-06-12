











Mary Ella Jaynes, 84, of Corbin passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin.

A native of Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Dave and Elizabeth Sammons Harris. A sister Evelyn Watson also preceded her in death.

Mary Ella moved to Casey County in 2009 and returned to Corbin in 2017. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and other family members. She attended the Brummett Church of Christ.

Survivors include her three children, Mickey Messer (Wes), Teddy Jaynes (Janice), and Tim Jaynes (Cindy); six grandchildren, Heather Mulberry (Stephen), Teddy Allen Jaynes, Trent Jaynes, Hope Mosley (Sid), Jacob Jaynes, and Allison Jaynes; three great grandchildren: Trevor Mulberry, Molli Mulberry, and Ethan Messer; her former husband, Bill Jaynes; and two sisters: Jean Nelson and Betty Kelly.

Her funeral was held Friday, June 8 with Brother Frank Vanzant officiating.

Burial was at the Smith Cemetery at Faber.

Her grandsons served as pallbearers.

Condolence messages may be sent to the Jaynes family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.