









Mary Elizabeth Dunn went to heaven on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Hugh Everett Dunn; her mother, Reina Heath Johnson; her father, Ray Johnson; her sister, Geraldine Wyatt; and her brother, Ben Johnson.

Mary E. had been an employee at the First National Bank of Corbin for over 40 years until she retired at the age of 65. She had been very active in the Grace on the Hill Church and had taught Sunday School for many years. She had served in the United Methodist Women as president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer on both the district and local levels.

She is survived by her son, David Dunn, son, John Dunn and his wife, Sharon; daughter, Mary Sweeney; grandson, Chris Sweeney and his wife, Debra; great-granddaughters, Sydney Sweeney, Scarlet Sweeney, and Mikayla Brooks; her brother, Ray Johnson Jr.; and by many nieces and nephews. She lived a full life devoted to her family, friends, and church, and she will be missed.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 21, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Thompson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grace on the Hill building fund.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.