Mary Elizabeth Disney, age 77, of Gray, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Disney.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, October 24 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Disney officiating. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com, in charge of arrangements.