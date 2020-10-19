









Mary Elizabeth B. Wyatt, 91, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She is gone to be with Jesus and the love of her life, her late husband Ray Wyatt.

Elizabeth was born June 27, 1929 to the late Paris and Lyda Vaughn Bunch. She was a lifelong resident of Corbin and member of West Corbin Christian Church. She had worked as the office manager at WCTT radio station for many years.

Elizabeth was also preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Bunch and Edward “Tootie” Bunch; sisters, Clara June Karr and Beulah Mae Bunch; and nephews, Dale Karr and Lt. Ricky Lee Bunch.

She is survived by her sister, Ella Faye Henderlight of Corbin; a brother, Henry S. Bunch of Cincinnati, OH; four nephews: Philip Henderlight, Jr. (Delphia), Lenny Henderlight (Vickie), and Mike Bunch, all of Corbin, and Jack T. Karr (Christa) of Nashville, TN; great-nephews and -nieces: Ricky Lee Bunch, Matthew Bunch, Hayden Karr, Holly Henderlight, and Heather Henderlight; and special nephew and niece, Jim and Janice Curry.

Elizabeth’s visitation will begin at 11 am on Thursday, October 21 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Her funeral will follow at 12 noon with Brother Eddie Hammond officiating. Interment will be at the McFarland Cemetery in West Corbin.

Those attending should wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Messages to Elizabeth’s family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.