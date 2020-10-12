









Mary Edith Davis, age 84, of Jellico, TN, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN.

Mary was born March 25, 1936 in Frakes, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Robert and Lillie Davis; sister, Beatrice and husband Dewey Powers; brothers, Jason and Jake Davis.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack Davis; brothers, J.B. Davis and J.C. Davis; brother-in-law, Bob Davis and wife Mary; and many friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, October 11, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Marty Bramble officiating. Burial followed in the Lot Cemetery Boston community of Whitley County, KY.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.