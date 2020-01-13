









Mary Ann Phillips, 89, of Milford, OH, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born July 27, 1930, in Jellico, TN, to the late Emery and Opal Walden Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Phillips of Milford, OH; one daughter, Michelle Martin of Sharonville, OH; one grandson, Nathaniel Foster (Suzanne) of Lebanon, OH; four great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Foster Jr., Katalina Foster, Ashley Foster and Brian James Foster; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Tuesday, January 14, at Ellison Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, at Oaklawn Cemetery with Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.

